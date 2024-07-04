Deadpool is already set to take the Marvel Cinematic Universe by storm with his third theatrical film, and he won't be alone as he brings Wolverine with him for good measure in the potentially-universe changing adventure. However, Deadpool and Wolverine's director is teasing that audiences should get ready for plenty of more surprise appearances in the film beyond the couple that have already been revealed or teased.

“Who's Next?”

Shawn Levy teased fans in an interview with Entertainment Weekly about the sheer number of cameos that will take place in the MCU's latest theatrical entry, simply saying there will be “a lot of characters.” He did not go much deeper other than saying the cameos will be “peppered” across Deadpool and Wolverine's runtime and that audiences should keep their eyes open.

He added that, while there will be plenty of cameos, they are not the focus of the film.

“We didn't want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie,” Levy said. “But they are peppered in throughout. There's a lot of characters. The internet is a delight of rumors about the multitude of character cameos that are in this movie. Some rumors are true, some are way off base.”

Two characters already known to be appearing in the film will be Aaron Stanford's Pyro and Tyler Mane's Sabretooth.

Cameos, Cameos, and Cameos

Stanford first portrayed Pyro in X-Men's 2003 sequel, X2, where he was Iceman and Rogue's hotheaded friend who joined the pair and Wolverine in escaping Xavier's school after it was raided by William Stryker's forces. He slowly begins to embrace his “fiery” side, eventually joining Magneto and eventually becoming one of his trusted lieutenants in X-Men: The Last Stand.

Tyler Mane's only appearance in the X-Men franchise as Sabretooth came in the original 2000 X-Men as a member of Magneto's Brotherhood of Mutants alongside Toad and Mystique. As in the comics, he battled Wolverine at multiple points in the film before being ultimately defeated with help from Jean Grey and Cyclops during the final confrontation with Magneto at the Statue of Liberty.

Sabretooth would also be portrayed by Liev Schreiber in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where he and Wolverine are presented as half-brothers.

As for who else could make an appearance, the internet has been a flurry of rumors for months.

One of the longest standing rumors is that Jennifer Garner would be appearing in Deadpool and Wolverine as Elektra Natchios, who she portrayed in both Daredevil and Elektra. It was reported in July 2023 by The Hollywood Reporter that she would be reprising the role for the film, though there was never any direct confirmation from Marvel Studios, Disney, or anyone attached to Deadpool and Wolverine.

Beyond that, fans have scoured with plenty of Deadpool and Wolverine's marketing materials to see if they can spot any of the movie's other cameos. Some of the characters fans claimed to have seen in the trailers and ads include Lady Deathstrike, Azazel, and Toad, with many others potentially hiding in plain sight.

Deadpool and Wolverine is scheduled to release in theaters on July 26, 2024