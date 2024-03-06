Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in the upcoming third “Deadpool” movie has been a topic of excitement long before the official announcement by Ryan Reynolds. Karan Soni, who portrays Dopinder in the franchise, revealed that plans to bring Jackman back had been in motion during the production of the second film.
Soni shared insights during an event at the South Asians at the Oscar party, recalling how Reynolds had hinted at discussions with Jackman even before the studio's acquisition by Disney. Despite unforeseen hurdles, Reynolds remained committed to the idea, recognizing Jackman's return as a significant casting coup.
“Deadpool and Wolverine” marks Jackman's reprisal of the iconic character following his portrayal in the 2017 film “Logan.” Directed by Shawn Levy, the Marvel Studios project wrapped production last January in London after delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Fans can anticipate the film's release on July 26, with high expectations for the dynamic between Deadpool and Wolverine.
Soni remained cautious about revealing too much about the film, citing its ultra-secretive nature. However, he teased fans with promises of numerous surprises, hinting at significant developments that will leave audiences in awe.
While several MCU cameos have been rumored, little has been officially confirmed. However, it was confirmed in July that Jennifer Garner would reprise her role as superhero Elektra, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film's star-studded cast.
Reflecting on his experience on set, Soni recalled the impact of seeing Jackman for the first time, likening it to the awe-inspiring moment of seeing Reynolds in the Deadpool suit. With Jackman's undeniable presence and charm, his return as Wolverine is anticipated to elevate the film to new heights.