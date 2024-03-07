Don't expect to see a certain X-Men character in the MCU's upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine.
The new MCU film will feature plenty of cameos, at least per star Karan Soni, but Vinnie Jones will not appear as Juggernaut. The actor claims to have turned down a cameo in the forthcoming film.
Speaking with Yahoo UK about his new Guy Ritchie series, The Gentlemen, Jones revealed he's not in the MCU film.
“Funny enough, I just got asked to do Deadpool, the new one that's coming out now, and I spoke to the director [Shawn Levy] and I said, ‘It's such a drama putting that suit on, mentally and physically,'” Jones revealed.
While they couldn't strike a deal, there doesn't appear to be any hard feelings. Jones revealed Deadpool to be his “favorite movie of f**king all time.” And while he wanted to do it, Jones claimed they “didn't have the budget to put me in the suit.”
Vinnie Jones is widely known for his collaborations with Guy Ritchie. He appeared in Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Over two decades later, the two reunite for Ritchie's Gentlemen series on Netflix.
In 2006, Jones played Juggernaut in X-Men: The Last Stand. In Deadpool 2, the character appears but was fully created by CGI. The third film in the franchise is likely going to try and include as many from Fox's X-Men universe as possible. It's a shame Jones won't be included in that list.
Deadpool and Wolverine
Deadpool and Wolverine is the forthcoming third film in the series. Ryan Reynolds teams with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine to change the history of the MCU. Shawn Levy, who previously directed Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project, directs the new MCU film.
The film is slated for a July 26, 2024 release. It is the only MCU film coming out in 2024.