During a recent press conference, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson expressed a sentiment that was likely shared by many fans and analysts alike before the season began (h/t Michael DiRocco of ESPN, via Twitter). With his Jags riding a five game winning streak to a 6-2 record, sitting firmly atop the AFC South, Pederson exhibited the exact kind of confidence you'd expect from a coach in his position.

“Looking at our schedule and looking at the season and how things started out – you know, it was a little rough – but to be here at 6-2, I expected that. The guys expected that. I think that's the confidence that the guys have in their ability.”

There's really no reason why we should be surprised by the Jaguars 6-2 record, which is tied for best in the AFC at the moment. We're talking about a team that went 1-15 in 2020, then had to survive the Urban Meyer fiasco in 2021, then started the 2022 season with a 4-8 record before winning five straight games to end the season and clinch a Playoff berth. Then, in the Wild Card Round, the Jaguars pulled off one of the most improbable comebacks in NFL postseason history, and gave the eventual Super Bowl champions all they could handle in the Divisional Round.

So after running through that timeline, why wouldn't Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars expect to be here?

Are there areas that the Jaguars still need to clean up before we can confidently call them a Super Bowl contender? Probably. The offense hasn't looked consistently sharp, and the defense, despite leading the league in forced turnovers, is 31st in passing yards allowed. Are these things that Jacksonville theoretically could clean up by regular season's end? Absolutely!

Does it matter that Jacksonville doesn't have the established pedigree of other contenders? I'm convinced it means less now than it ever has. Look at what the Cincinnati Bengals did just two seasons ago, going from one of the worst teams in the league to the AFC Champion in one calendar year. These things happen way quicker than we realize. Why couldn't it happen with Jacksonville?

Doug Pederson certainly thinks it can.