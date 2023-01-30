Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was far from 100 percent during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which only made his team’s 23-20 victory even more incredible. There were concerns about his status ahead of the Bengals game due to a problematic ankle which he also tweaked in the second half of the conference title game. Nevertheless, Mahomes got the job done, thanks to his will to finish the contest (via Adam Teicher of ESPN).

“I just tried to do whatever I could to win, and obviously, there were times where you could see that it wouldn’t let me do what I wanted to,” Mahomes said of his injured ankle. “But I was able to do enough on that last play to get the first down and get myself out of bounds and try to give Harrison the chance to win. Obviously, we got the flag, and [Ossai] pushed me, pushed me pretty late there.

Patrick Mahomes went 29- of 43 for 326 passing yards and two touchdowns while avoiding getting picked. He got sacked three times for a loss of 11 yards and also lost a fumble — errors he is looking to clean up a couple of weeks from now in Super Bowl 57 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I definitely didn’t feel good. I think the worst one was when I fumbled. I tried to pick it up, and that was probably the worst I tweaked it during the game. They got me close as they could to 100 percent. Then I just battled through, and I’ll have a few more weeks to get it ready.”

The hope for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs is that the break between the Conference Championship Round and Super Bowl 57 will be enough for the quarterback to get back to 100 percent or at least as close to it as possible.