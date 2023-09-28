USC football's Week 5 matchup will have them traveling to Boulder, CO to take on Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. This will most likely be another highly-rated television affair — even if it is a noon kickoff — with Sanders and Colorado at the forefront of the event. Colorado football has been a massive ratings draw this season, and with the No. 8 Trojans' football team in town, it could likely be once again.

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

In a year where the Pac-12 is all but dismantling, it's maybe having its most successful year yet. Part of that is because of the two teams playing against one another on Saturday. USC football, under head coach Lincoln Riley and last year's Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Caleb Williams, are back in the national spotlight for the second year in a row — and they're perhaps even better. Meanwhile, you have one of the most charismatic players turned head coach for Colorado in Deion Sanders, who's garnered all the hype and attention by just being himself.

Really, these are teams on much different trajectories now, especially with Colorado's lopsided loss to Oregon last weekend, in which the Buffs surrendered 42 points to their own six. USC, however, has been rolling as usual, scoring points at will with their third-ranked offense in the nation and staying undefeated. Seeing what Oregon did to Colorado, USC needs to do the same or similar. Can they do it? Let's delve into some USC football Week 5 predictions.

4. Mario Williams makes up for last week's drops

A problem throughout Mario Williams' career is that he just can't hold onto the ball. The issue plagued him again in last Saturday's game against Arizona State where he had three dropped passes, one for a touchdown. Nonetheless, he's been one of Caleb Williams' favorite targets this year, just behind true freshman Zachariah Branch and tied for second with Colorado transfer and son to Jerry Rice, Brenden Rice with 12 receptions for 127 yards. Williams has yet to find the endzone this season, though. With as wide open as Oregon's receivers were against Colorado, a Williams to Williams connection could be one to watch for the day, with Mario getting his first touchdown.

3. USC football's defensive line has a day, accounting for seven sacks

USC football's defense leads all of the Pac-12 in sacks with 16. Half of those came against Arizona State, one resulting in a fumble. The Trojans are also second in the conference at tackles for a loss with 29. Their defense, shaky and suspect as it at times, especially in coverage, was a huge part of their win against the Sun Devils where the offense found themselves sputtering at times, through errant play and ill-timed penalties.

The Colorado football offensive line is one of the worst in the country, ranking 122nd in sack percentage (11.86). Solomon Byrd and Jamil Muhammad, the sack leaders for the Trojans, could be feasting on Saturday.

2. Caleb Williams accounts for at least four touchdowns and one interception

What would a USC football bold predictions piece be without Caleb Williams? After watching how Bo Nix carved up the Buffaloes, Williams will most likely be wanting to do the same thing, putting the spotlight back on himself and reassuring everyone that the Heisman is still his to lose. Nix accounted for four touchdowns and one interception against Colorado, so I'd look for Williams, who has accounted for at least 4 touchdowns in every game this season, to at least match that if not one more score. However, Colorado leads the Pac-12 with seven interceptions, so look for him to match Nix in mistakes as well.

1. USC beats Colorado 49-14, stays undefeated against Buffs

This has all the makings of a similar throttling that Colorado took from Oregon. And not one to be outdone, USC will hope they can match it similar to what the Ducks did. Even with the offense not clicking as much last week, Williams and his highly talented receiving corps are likely to have a field day against the Buffaloes. Most likely, however, Colorado will hope they can play at least somewhat better than they did last week. They'll at least be able to put up two touchdowns on USC, but the rest of the day will be all Williams throwing downfield.

Dating all the way back to their first matchup in 1927, USC football has a perfect 16-0 record over Colorado. So, as a parting gift before they both go their separate ways in different conferences, USC with make it a perfect 17-0.