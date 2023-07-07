It's not really a surprise anymore on who the next Pokemon will be featured for the latest Pokemon games, Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raid Battle. For the latest feature, Delphox is coming to be put in the spotlight in the Pokemon Tera Raid Battle featuring a Fairy Tera type with a Mightiest Mark for Trainers to catch.

Delphox featured in Tera Raid Battle

Delphox will be available to catch starting July 7, 2023, to July 9, 2023, as well as July 14, 2023, to July 16, 2023. The Gen 6 Fire Starter will have the following features and drops that you can get if you choose to participate in the upcoming event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raid Battle:

Delphox

Level: 100

Star Level: 7

Moveset:

Fire Blast

Psychic

Dazzling Gleam

Will-o-Wisp

Additional Moves:

Dazzling Gleam

Magic Room

Nasty Plot

Mark: Mightiest Mark

Tera Type: Fairy

Notes:

HP Damage Multiplier: x30

Shield Damage: 20% Standard, 30% Tera, 70% Matching Tera

Base Item Drops:

Exp. Candy L x6

Exp. Candy XL x4

Calcium x5

Fairy Tera Shard x20

Fairy Tera Shard (Host) x10

TM141 x1

Ability Patch x1

Random Item Drops:

Exp. Candy L x3 (15%)

Exp. Candy L x5 (23%)

Rare Candy x2 (10%)

Exp. Candy XL x2 (5%)

Calcium x5 (10%)

Star Piece x2 (10%)

Comet Shard x1 (2%)

Nugget x2 (5%)

Timid Mint x1 (3%)

PP Up x1 (5%)

Bottle Cap x1 (4%)

Fairy Tera Shard x10 (5%)

Ability Capsule x1 (2%)

Ability Patch x1 (1%)

How Catch Delphox Easily

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If you're really keen on taking down the Gen 6 Fire Pokemon Starter, the most obvious choice to go for is to utilize Ceruledge. Ceruledge can definitely shut out Delphox's offensive options and power up your Bitter Blade in the process. With the use of Magic Room, you do not have to rely on Shell Bell to heal since Bitter Blade will keep Ceruledge alive. You may also opt to utilize Swords Dance to boost Ceruledge's Attack and Iron Head as a backup option. In hindsight, you would want to instantly get your buffs up and start unleashing the true offensive power that Bitter Blade can dish out to Delphox as quickly as possible.

If Ceruledge isn't the Pokemon of your choice, you can also try utilizing either Houndoom or Bronzong. With Houndoom, you will need to rely on Special Attacks to deal heavy damage and take down the beast of a Delphox. With the Flash Fire ability, you will get to shut down Delphox's offensive options while making Dark-type moves stronger. Additionally, Houndoom's typing makes it immune to Psychic-type attacks and mitigates its weakness to Fairy making it deal neutral damage instead. Bronzong on the other hand may seem like an off-pick but it actually can withstand such attacks since it is incredibly tanky. With Bronzong's ability “Heatproof”, it will only take half of the fire-type attack's damage which can deal with that pesky heavy attack from Delphox. You will definitely need to use the Lagging Tail item that will capitalize on the low-speed stat and make Gyro Ball super powerful in this match-up. Set up some Light Screen to dampen the impact of the damage and take your time with taking down this Pokemon for you to catch.

If you're keen on participating in Pokemon Tera Raid Battles in Scarlet and Violet, make sure to bookmark our list of all the Tera Raid Battles, or check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming for the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon like this article that highlights Delphox Coming to Pokemon Raid Battle!

Best of luck, Trainers!