NBA Media Days are officially upon us and it's the first whiff fans are getting of their favorite players ahead of the upcoming season. It's a great time for members of the media to ask those burning questions they've been sitting on all offseason and it's also a fun opportunity for NBA stars to show off some of their personalities (see Jimmy Butler). For sneakerheads, NBA Media Day is somewhat of a holiday as players put on their freshest kicks to flex in front of the cameras. Check out our Sneakers news for more breaking content!

Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball at Bulls Media Day 🔥🙌 (via @chicagobulls) pic.twitter.com/1j1ICUCuuh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 2, 2023

The Chicago Bulls kicked off their media day with pictures in the classic red and white threads. They're an interesting team coming into this season and their expectations are lofty each year from the Chicago fanbase. It'll be interesting to see the development of Lonzo Ball's injury and to see whether Zach LaVine can continue carrying this team. It was DeMar DeRozan, however, that stole the show with his clean footwear selection for the individual photos.

Deebo pulled up to Media Day in the Chicago Uptempos 😮‍💨🔥@DeMar_DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/5eShWXsahT — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 2, 2023

The “Chicago” Nike Air More Uptempo first released in 2017 and was one of the first Air More Uptempo models to feature lettering different from the typical “AIR” seen across the original model. This model pays homage to the Windy City and features black inscripted “CHI” lettering over a vibrant red construction. While they retailed $170 at the time of their release, prices on the second-hand market have seen sales upwards of $500, making these a very exclusive shoe to have.

These are undoubtedly a must-have for Bulls fans and anyone looking to rep Chicago. It's no secret how much DeMar DeRozan has fallen in love with the city of Chicago, and it's clear that the city loves him back. He's already getting tons of love after rocking these shoes!

Who do you think had the best footwear at NBA Media Day?