ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

In the first defense of the WBO lightweight title, Denys Berinchyk (19-0) will face former amateur prodigy and surging contender Keyshawn Davis (12-0, 1 NC). It is time to continue our boxing odds series with a Berinchyk-Davis prediction and pick.

Berinchyk, 36, won the title with a split decision nod over super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete in May 2024. The high-paced, back-and-forth bout came after Berinchyk defended the WBO international lightweight title eight times.

Davis, 25, has been touted as a future champion since he made his professional debut in 2021. His subsequent rise has included a collection of belts en route to his first world title fight. Davis recently impressed with a second-round knockout of Gustavo Daniel Lemos in November 2024 to earn his shot.

Here are the Denys Berinchyk-Keyshawn Davis odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Boxing Odds: Denys Berinchyk-Keyshawn Davis Odds

Denys Berinchyk: +470

Keyshawn Davis: -750

Over 10.5 Rounds: -290

Under 10.5 Rounds: +215

How to Watch Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Main event ring walk time (estimated): 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT

TV/Stream: ESPN+

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access / Save $30)*

Why Denys Berinchyk Will Win

Davis' critics claim this fight is too soon for him in his career. Still just 25, Davis does not yet have a signature win on his resume and has seemingly been rushed into a title fight by Top Rank Boxing less than a year after they lost Shakur Stevenson. He looked sensational in his last win over Lemos, but before that, was squeaking by with decision wins in fights he was clearly set up to get a finish in.

In contrast, Berinchyk, despite his lack of world title fights, made his professional debut just a couple of years after Davis took his first amateur fight. He even took a bare-knuckle bout against MMA icon Artem Lobov in 2021. He has nothing but experience and proved to be a high-level boxer in his last win over Navarrete.

Like many young rising contenders, Davis is a fast starter who loves to come out hot. Yet, when he cannot get an early knockout, his production tends to fade late as he coasts to a decision. Berinchyk has never been knocked down in his career and is fairly durable while rarely getting hit cleanly.

Why Keyshawn Davis Will Win

Just by watching both fighters for a round, the physical advantages Davis will have are clear as day. The 25-year-old, who will be 11 years younger than the champion, will be lightyears quicker than Berinchyk with a noticeable power advantage.

Davis' speed and vision, both offensively and defensively, have been his keys to victory. He is as aggressive offensively as any high-level boxer in the world, yet his head movement and defensive mechanics are just as crisp. Davis will not wait for Berinchyk to attack, but when he does, his counter-striking is unlike any the champion has seen before.

The fight Berinchyk won over Navarrete is not one anyone will want to rewatch but displays how well he does in gritty affairs. Davis engaged in a similar sloppy fight with Miguel Madueno in July 2024 but is otherwise far too technical and fast to get dragged into the type of battle Berinchyk wants to have.

Final Denys Berinchyk-Keyshawn Davis Prediction & Pick

While Berinchyk can forever call himself a champion, his win over Navarrete did not elevate his career one bit. Conversely, Davis is already a fighter people want to see with a belt and the type of star Top Rank desperately needs. Although not as experienced, he will be bigger, faster and more technical than Berinchyk in the ring.

The odds, however, suggest a blowout that is not fully in the cards. Berinchyk is levels above any previous opponent of Davis, including many who previously gave the former Olympic silver medalist trouble. It is still difficult to call him a live underdog with the physical advantages Davis will have.

Davis is coming off an early knockout, one that has him convinced he will do the same to Berinchyk. His power and precision make that possible, but it would certainly be quite a shock. Lemos' guns-blazing style gave Davis the openings he needed to set up his finish, which will not be there for him against a more defensively disciplined opponent like Berinchyk. This is Davis' fight to lose, but it will be much tougher than the odds suggest.

Final Denys Berinchyk-Keyshawn Davis Prediction & Pick: Keyshawn Davis by Decision (-115)