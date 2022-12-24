By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

New York Knicks’ point guard Derrick Rose has social media in stitches this holiday season, gifting his wife and baby mama matching pyjama sets for Christmas, according to RaphouseTV.

In a video posted to the account’s Twitter page, the two women are seen posing in the matching pyjamas, seemingly getting a good laugh out of the whole situation.

Derrick Rose got his Wife and Baby Mama in matching PJs for Christmas🎄❤️🎁 he definitely the 🐐 for this 💯 pic.twitter.com/UnvP6GIe37 — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) December 24, 2022

Rose can be seen later in the video smiling and laughing as a friendly game of Uno is played, along with a few drinks to celebrate the holidays.

The potential future Hall of Famer has struggled with the New York Knicks this season, and his name has been swirling in trade rumors amid a lack of playing time, including falling out of the Knicks starting rotation.

“The team is keeping communications open with me,” he said earlier this season. “They know that I have a lot left, and they love my connection and relationship that I have with all of the players on the team.”

The Knicks are 18-14 and very much alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race, and Rose’s locker room presence continues to be invaluable to its young squad. However, with the trade deadline just over six weeks away, it wouldn’t be surprising if Rose found himself with a new team in 2023.

Rose has been linked to the Chicago Bulls, the team that drafted him with the first overall pick in 2008; he played the first seven seasons of his career for the franchise. But it looks like the 34-year-old isn’t thinking about that too much as he enjoys the holidays with his wife and baby mama.

“He definitely the [goat] for this,” RaphouseTV said about Derrick Rose. No lies detected.