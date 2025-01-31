Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson joined The Pacman Jones Show and landed a huge commitment from Pacman Jones with a catch. During an appearance on the show on January 9, Jackson discussed his vision for the team and a unique challenge from Jones.

The two engaged in a lively exchange on the program, with Jackson pitching an idea to Jones for a $100,000 donation to support the Hornets’ NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) fund.

“We’re gonna get Pacman to donate to put the money here,” Jackson announced during the segment. “We got some NIL money coming.”

Jones didn’t back away from the proposal but added a condition. He agreed to the donation if Delaware State could achieve a winning season by hitting 7.5 wins during the 2025 season. Jackson quickly pushed back, noting that the Hornets have only won two games over the past two seasons combined. After some back and forth, the two settled on seven wins as the target.

“You got the money, young cuz, I know you!” Jackson joked, which prompted a humorous response from Jones. “You got way more money here. But charity is good charity money,” Jones quipped. He ultimately agreed, adding, “I’ll do six and a half games, and we’ll donate $100,000.”

“That’s love, playa,” Jackson said in response with a laugh.

Former Eagles star DeSean Jackson was officially announced as Delaware State’s new head coach on January 8, following a December report by Jeff Lightsy Jr. of Victory Formation Media. The hiring comes at a critical time for the program, which hasn’t claimed a Mideastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) title since 2007.

The Hornets have struggled in recent seasons, winning just two games since 2021. That is indeed a steep hill to climb, especially in a competitive MEAC. But Jackson’s arrival signals a new chapter for the Hornets. Jackson has already made moves to revitalize the program, leveraging the transfer portal and high school recruiting to assemble a competitive roster.