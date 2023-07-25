Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were seen hanging out in LA this past weekend, and details have emerged about this fling.

Page Six reports that Brady and Shayk's romance is “casual,” and an insider of the situation said that “This is something new and at the moment it's totally casual.” Just a few days prior, Page Six had also released images of Brady and Shayk getting “flirty” in his Rolls-Royce.

This is the first time that Brady has been spotted with someone since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. The two reportedly met at the wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick in Sardinia last month. One person told Page Six that Brady and Shayk said that “All of Madiison's friends are gorgeous models and they were all hitting on Tom, including Irina, but it looks like she scored the touchdown.”

Another source told a different part of that wedding story, saying that while Shayk had her eye on Brady, they “did not hook up” at that point. They added that “Tom didn't even really speak to Irina much that weekend.”

Irina Shayk is a Russian model who appeared on the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. She has also dipped her toe in acting, appearing in the film Hercules with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Megara.

Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champ (five Super Bowl MVPs), 15-time Pro Bowler, and three-time MVP, among a bevy of other accolades. He is arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history and recently retired after 23 seasons in the league. He was married to Gisele Bündchen from 2009 and remained so until late 2022 after 13 years of marriage.