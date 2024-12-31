ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Jersey Devils and Anaheim Ducks meet as they travel on separate trajectories in the NHL standings. However, the Ducks are riding high after an upset victory on Sunday evening. Anaheim has been mixing in some wins recently, but they are still seventh in the Pacific Division with a losing record. Conversely, the Devils still quietly hold on to second in the Metropolitan Division and have points in seven of their last ten games. Anaheim already visited New Jersey earlier in the season, with the Devils dominating for a 6-2 victory. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Ducks prediction and pick.

Here are the Devils-Ducks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Ducks Odds

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -270

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 6 (-115)

Under: 6 (-105)

How To Watch Devils vs. Ducks

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Victory, MSGSN

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Devils showed why they should be one of the favorites in the Metropolitan Division recently when they had a three-game winning streak over the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, and Carolina Hurricanes. A streak is impressive, but the way they did it by allowing just two goals over the three games is a reason to believe. Jacob Markstrom has been everything the Devils wanted when they acquired him in the offseason, recording a 19-6-2 record with a 2.11 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

Surprisingly, the Ducks' goaltenders have been pretty good this season, but their offense has mostly disappointed them. However, their goaltenders are starting to regress to the mean, with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage over their last five games. The Devils are in a good spot, with the eighth-best goals per game and the second-best goals-against per game. Meanwhile, the Ducks have the second-worst offense.

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Ducks look like they are trending towards another shot in the draft lottery and will likely ship some players out at the trade deadline. Frank Vatrano was a trade candidate with better value last season, but Anaheim failed to find a landing spot for him. Trevor Zegras is another player whose name has been circulating, but it doesn't seem like Pat Verbeek is keen on giving up on him or been able to find the proper return. The Ducks aren't going to give up on their plans because of a couple of victories, but we could use a recent surge to win some money on our predictions.

Anaheim has won four of its last six games, and the victories haven't come against the league's bottom feeders. To begin the run, the Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets and followed that up with a win over the Central-leading Winnipeg Jets. After a loss to the Colorado Avalanche, the Ducks beat the Utah Hockey Club in the last game before the break and upset the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

Final Devils-Ducks Prediction & Pick

We can't underestimate the talent in the net for the Ducks, and the Devils' goaltenders have been one of the best tandems in the league. With the way Markstrom and Jake Allen are playing, it's challenging to see how the Ducks will score many goals in this game. Therefore, we'll take this as a low-scoring affair and go under.

Final Devils-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Under 6 (-105)