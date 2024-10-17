ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Jersey Devils continue their road trip as they face the Ottawa Senators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Senators prediction and pick.

The New Jersey Devils come into the game sitting at 4-2-0 on the year. They opened up with two wins in the NHL Global Series over the Sabres before coming home and losing to the Maple Leafs. They would face the Carolina Hurricanes last time out. After a scoreless first, Jack Hughes would score his first of the year, but the Hurricanes would end up winning 4-2.

Meanwhile, the Senators are 2-1-0 on the year. They opened with a win over the Panthers and then lost to the Canadiens. Last time out, they faced the Kings. The Senators were down 2-1 after the first period before a high-scoring second period. It would be 5-5 at the end of the second, and the game would go to overtime tied at seven. Then, 56 seconds into overtime, Josh Norris would win the game for the Senators.

Here are the Devils-Sabres NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Senators Odds

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+195)

Moneyline: -122

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-245)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How To Watch Devils vs Sabres

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Devils are led by a top-line of Timo Meier, Jack Hughes, and Jesper Bratt. Bratt led the team in points last year, with 27 goals, 56 assists, and 83 total points. He has a goal and five assists this year. Jack Hughes was also solid in his 62 games last year. He has 27 goals, 47 assists, and 74 total points. Hughes has a goal and four assists on the year. Timo Meier led the team in goals last year. In his 69 games, he scored 28 times with 24 assists. That was good for 52 total points. Meier has two goals and an assist this year.

Nico Hischier leads the second line. He scored 27 goals and had 40 assists last year with 67 total points. Hischier has three goals and two assists this year. He is joined on the second line by new addition Tomas Tatar. Tatar spent last year in Colorado and Seattle after spending two years in New Jersey. Tatar has a goal and an assist this year. While the Devils are missing Luke Hughes, they will have Seamu Casey on the blue line. Casey has scored three times, has an assist, and a plus-two rating on the year.

Jacob Markstrom will be in goal for the Devils in this one. He is 2-2-0 on the year with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Ottawa Senators are returning their top line from last year. Brady Tkachuk leads the line. Last year he led the team with 37 goals, while also having 37 assists. Further, he led the team with 74 total assists and already has his first of the year in the first game. Tkachuk has yet to score this year but does have four assists. He will be joined by Tim Stutzle. Stutzle was second on the team while leading the team in assists. Stutzle had 18 goals and 52 assists last year, for a total of 70 points. He has three goals and three assists on the year already. Rounding out the line is Claude Giroux. Giroux had 21 goals and 43 assists last year, while he has added a goal this year.

Drake Batherson will be leading the second line. He was third on the team in points last year. Batherson had 28 goals and 38 assists last year. Batherson had a goal and two assists this year. Meanwhile, Josh Norris has been solid already this year. He has two goals and two assists already on the season. Further, blueliner Jake Sanderson has also been solid this year. He has a goal and two assists on the year, with all three points coming on the power play.

With Linus Ullmark currently dealing with an injury, it should be Anton Forsberg in goal for this one. Forsberg has played in one game this year, starting the game with the Kings. He would allow three goals on just nine shots before being pulled.

Final Devils-Senators Prediction & Pick

The Devils come in as the favorite against the Senators in terms of odds in this early-season NHL tilt. With Linus Ullmark potentially missing this game, the Senators will have trouble in goal in this one. While the Senators scored eight goals last time out, they had scored just four goals in the two prior games. Further, the Devils have plenty of firepower in this game. Expect them to score plenty and beat the Senators.

Final Devils-Senators Prediction & Pick: Devils ML (-122)