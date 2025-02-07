ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Super Bowl has many different playmakers. An underrated one to watch is DeVonta Smith, just because so much attention will be paid to AJ Brown. We're here to share our Super Bowl odds series and make a DeVonta Smith props prediction.

We will discuss our picks for the best props in the Super Bowl, specifically DeVonta Smith, who is out wide in the receiving corps. We will also discuss whether Smith can score a touchdown, receive more than five receptions, and have more than 50 receiving yards in this game against the Eagles.

Here are the Super Bowl Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

DeVonta Smith Super Bowl Prop Odds

DeVonta Smith Any Time Touchdown Scorer (+230)

DeVonta Smith Over 5 Receptions (+102)

DeVonta Smith Over 50 Receiving Yards (-114)

This one has the best odds of any of the props with Smith I like. The Chiefs have a great defense, but the Eagles have two different playmakers who get the focus over Smith, mainly Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown. Smith scored eight touchdowns during the season but has yet to score a touchdown in the playoffs. I love Smith in this matchup because the Chiefs will do everything they can to ensure AJ Brown doesn't beat them, leaving the field open for Smith.

My biggest concern is that Jalen Hurts has had a hit-or-miss season and has been unimpressive in the playoffs. Having him immediately become a great player against this defense in the Super Bowl is a tough ask. Still, Smith is due for a touchdown in the playoffs, and this could be a huge breakout for him in this biggest game of the season.

DeVonta Smith Over 5+ Receptions (+102)

This bet stays with my principle that the Chiefs focus all their attention on AJ Brown in the passing game. DeVonta Smith should emerge as the safety valve for Jalen Hurts in the passing game. He has only had a minimum of four receptions in all three playoff games up to this point, but he has zero drops and has caught every ball that has come his way with a perfect 12 for 12 in the postseason.

He has been very reliable, and I think if you're the Eagles, all you do is increase that due to his reliability so far. Even though Smith has hit a minimum of five receptions seven times this season, this spot screams breakout and sets up well for him matchup-wise because he won't be matched against Trent McDuffie most of the game, their top cornerback.

DeVonta Smith Over 50 Receiving Yards (-114)

In three postseason games, Smith exceeded this mark in receiving yards once, and during the regular season, he exceeded this total nine times. The Eagles will ask Jalen Hurts to do more through the air in this game, just by necessity, against one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Eagles have a lot of weapons, but the game plan will be forced through Smith in the passing game, thanks to all of the attention that Brown receives as a dominant receiver. This is the prop I trust the most surrounding Smith. He should be used early and often, an intricate part of this offense.

I have some concerns about the Eagles spreading the ball around too much, and Smith does not get involved nearly as much as he should. The simple game plan is that the Eagles should not get too cute and do what works: get the ball to their playmakers, including DeVonta Smith.

Final DeVonta Smith Prop Bets Prediction & Pick

If the Eagles can win this game, they need to get DeVonta Smith involved as much as possible. They have been fine riding Saquon Barkley to this point, but this defense is the best they will play on their run toward the Super Bowl. It also means that Jalen Hurts needs to pass the ball more overall, including not just Smith but AJ Brown and Dallas Goedert. I love these bets surrounding Smith in New Orleans.

Final DeVonta Smith Prop Bets Prediction & Pick: DeVonta Smith Any Time Touchdown Scorer (+230), DeVonta Smith Over 5+ Receptions (+102), DeVonta Smith Over 50 Receiving Yards (-114)