Welcome to our Diablo 4 Sorcerer Build Guide. In this guide, we will be discussing five different builds you can use to make a strong Sorcerer in the game. We have three recommended builds with the respective skill tree allocations that you need to allocate to achieve the optimal build. Since the Open Beta only allows players to reach a maximum of Level 25, we’re only building up 25 skill points. Make sure to check back when the game launches to see the full builds we’ll have prepared by then.

Diablo 4 Sorcerer Build Guide

The Sorcerer has a versatile skillset that allows them to deal massive amounts of burst damage, deal damage over time, control crowds, and protect themselves from harm. Apart from being able to cast flashy spells, the Sorcerer can also equip a spell into a passive ability called an Enchantment that gives the Sorcerer a passive buff or ability.

Control of Ice and Fire: Crowd Control and Wave Clear Skill Progression: Enchantment: Frozen Orb 1. Frost Bolt (1/5) 2. Enhanced Frost Bolt (1) 3. Frozen Orb (1/5) 4. Enhanced Frozen Orb (1) 5. Destructive Frozen Orb (1) 6. Glinting Frost Bolt (1) 7. Teleport (1) 8. Frost Nova (1/5) 9. Enhanced Frost Nova (1) 10. Mystical Frost Nova (1) 11. Frozen Orb (2/5) 12. Hydra (1/5) 13. Enhanced Hydra (1) 14. Invoked Hydra (1) 15. Frozen Orb (3/5) 16. Glass Cannon (1/3) 17. Blizzard (1/5) 18. Meteor (1/5) 19. Enhanced Meteor (1) 20. Frozen Orb (4/5) 21. Frozen Orb (5/5) 22. Glass Cannon (2/3) 23. Glass Cannon (3/3) 24. Inferno (1)

In this build, we focus on clumping enemies together by using Frozen Orb as our main damage dealer and a way to slow down or outright freeze opponents. Blizzard is also used as our primary way of keeping enemies together once there’s a crowd of them stuck together, and then finishing them off with Meteor or Inferno. We’re picking up Glass Cannon as well to maximize our damage output, with a skill point on Teleport to help us in terms of survivability. Finally, we have a single point on Hydra to cover our backs and attack anyone that might be sneaking up from behind, or to block off choke points that might not be your primary target for your crowd control. Frozen Orb is also slotted in as our Enchantment for the additional chance of casting Frozen Orb whenever you cast anything else other than Frozen Orb.

Flame Shield and Chill: Immolation Skill Progression: Enchantment: Teleport 1. Arc Lash (1/5) 2. Enhanced Arc Lash (1) 3. Flickering Arc Lash (1) 4. Frozen Orb (1/5) 5. Enhanced Frozen Orb (1) 6. Greater Frozen Orb (1) 7. Flame Shield (1/5) 8. Enhanced Flame Shield (1) 9. Shimmering Flame Shield (1) 10. Teleport (1/5) 11. Enhanced Teleport (1) 12. Hydra (1/5) 13. Frost Nova (1/5) 14. Flame Shield (2/5) 15. Flame Shield (3/5) 16. Flame Shield (4/5) 17. Inner Flames (1/3) 18. Devouring Blaze (1/3) 19. Inner Flames (2/3) 20. Inner Flames (3/3) 21. Devouring Blaze (2/3) 22. Devouring Blaze (3/3) 23. Flame Shield (5/5) 24. Deep Freeze (1)

This Sorcerer build is a bit zany but is fun and effective. The idea is you use Teleport to zip into the middle of a horde, cast Frost Nova to freeze enemies around you, then cast Flame Shield to deal damage over time to the enemies frozen around you. We have Arc Lash as our Basic spell since we’re deep within enemy lines already anyway, and we could maximize our damage by using Arc Lash. Flickering Arc Lash also gives us additional movement speed that allows us to chase enemies around and gave them a taste of our Flame Shield damage. We also sot in points on Inner Flames and Devouring Blaze to maximize our burn damage, and finally, we have Deep Freeze as our final spell after our rampage, keeping us safe until our cooldowns wear off. We have Teleport as our Enchantment so we can use our dodge as a backup Teleport, allowing us to zip in and zip out of the thick of battle.

Zap Glass Cannon: Maximum DPS Skill Progression: Enchantment: Chain Lightning 1. Arc Lash (1/5) 2. Enhanced Arc Lash (1) 3. Chain Lightning (1/5) 4. Enhanced Chain Lightning (1) 5. Greater Chain Lightning (1) 6. Glinting Arc Lash (1) 7. Frost Nova (1/5) 8. Teleport (1/5) 9. Glass Cannon (1/3) 10. Ice Armor (1/5) 11. Enhanced Ice Armor (1) 12. Enhanced Frost Nova (1) 13. Mystical Frost Nova (1) 14. Glass Cannon (2/3) 15. Glass Cannon (3/3) 16. Mystical Ice Armor (1) 17. Chain Lightning (2/5) 18. Chain Lightning (3/5) 19. Chain Lightning (4/5) 20. Chain Lightning (5/5) 21. Ice Blades (1/5) 22. Arc Lash (2/5) 23. Arc Lash (3/5) 24. Unstable Currents (1)

Finally, we have the build that can burst the most damage possible in a short period of time. This is the total Glass Cannon build that could unleash a fury of punishment, as long as you’re capable of keeping a safe distance from your enemies. We have a single point on Teleport as well as Ice Armor. Teleport because mobility is king, while for Ice Armor, that’s not because we need the protection – it’s for the mana Enhanced Ice Armor gives that gives fuel to all of our spells. Mystical Frost Nova will not only clump enemies together in a single place but will also leave them Vulnerable, same with Ice Blades. The rest of our skill points are spent on Glass Cannon, Chain Lightning, and Arc Lash. The idea is to use Frost Nova to keep enemies at bay while also inflicting Vulnerable on them, and then alternating between Chain Lightning and Arc Lash to deal massive damage to whoever’s close by.

Not yet set with the Sorcerer? Check out the other classes available in Diablo 4.