Welcome to our Diablo 4 Rogue Build Guide. In this guide, we will be discussing five different builds you can use to make a painful stinger of a Rogue in the game. We have three recommended builds with the respective skill tree allocations that you need to allocate to achieve the optimal build. Since the Open Beta only allows players to reach a maximum of Level 25, we’re only building up 25 skill points. Make sure to check back when the game launches to see the full builds we’ll have prepared by then.

Diablo 4 Rogue Build Guide

The Rogue is a versatile class that can fight both in melee or in ranged combat. They have high maneuverability which allows them to dance around the battlefield and look for the best position in fights. They also have the capability to de-aggro their enemies, escaping danger and relocating to a safer vantage for their fights. Rogues also have access to three Imbue options that diversify their available fighting styles: Shadow Imbue causes enemies to explode when they die while imbued; Poison causes affected units to take damage over time, and Cold gives affected enemies Chill or Frozen.

Shadow Vulnerable: High Explosive DPS Skill Progression: Imbue: Shadow 1. Forceful Arrow (1/5) 2. Enhanced Forceful Arrow (1) 3. Barrage (1/5) 4. Enhanced Barrage (1) 5. Improved Barrage (1) 6. Primary Forceful Arrow (1) 7. Caltrops (1/5) 8. Enhanced Caltrops (1) 9. Disciplined Caltrops (1) 10. Weapon Mastery (1/3) 11. Weapon Mastery (2/5) 12. Concealment (1/5) 13. Enhanced Concealment (1) 14. Subverting Concealment (1) 15. Exploit (1/3) 16. Malice (1/3) 17. Shadow Imbuement (1/5) 18. Enhanced Shadow Imbuement (1) 19. Blended Shadow Imbuement (1) 20. Precision Imbuement (1/3) 21. Weapon Mastery (3/3) 22. Malice (2/3) 23. Malice (3/3) 24. Rain of Arrows (1)

Shadow is by far our favorite as it does a lot of burst damage that affects a large area. If you like chain reactions where you see opponents dying one after another, this is your jam. While applied with the Shadow Imbuement when dying, opponents explode and deal an area of effect damage around them, which could then be enough to cause a similarly afflicted unit beside them to explode as well, starting a chain reaction. For the other skills, we use Forceful Arrow as it deals the most damage among all the Basic Skills, allowing you to hack away at opponents’ health fast. Barrage is chosen as it will help you afflict as many opponents with Shadow as possible, as it also has a chance to ricochet to additional opponents. We also pick up other skills that increase vulnerability to enhance the damage our skills and the Shadow explosions cause them, which makes it more likely that all opponents will explode simultaneously. With Rain of Arrows, we can also wipe entire hordes and clear the screen of enemies as long as they’re all affected by Shadow and they all get hit by Rain of Arrows simultaneously.

Cold Daggers: Slow Crowd Control Skill Progression: Imbue: Cold 1. Puncture (1/3) 2. Enhanced Puncture (1) 3. Flurry (1/5) 4. Enhanced Flurry (1) 5. Improved Flurry (1) 6. Fundamental Puncture (1) 7. Dash (1/5) 8. Caltrops (1/5) 9. Enhanced Caltrops (1) 10. Methodical Caltrops (1) 11. Enhanced Dash (1) 12. Smoke Grenade (1/5) 13. Enhanced Smoke Grenade (1) 14. Subverting Smoke Grenade (1) 15. Methodical Dash (1) 16. Flurry (2/5) 17. Cold Imbuement (1/5) 18. Enhanced Cold Imbuement (1) 19. Mixed Cold Imbuement (1) 20. Flurry (3/5) 21. Flurry (4/5) 22. Flurry (5/5) 23. Rapid Gambits (1) 24. Death Trap (1)

This build is all about controlling your opponents and making sure they don’t go anywhere, and then unleashing a flurry of attacks to finish them off. This Rogue Build is also perfect if you have a Sorcerer in your party because your skills synergize well. We also pick up supporting skills that will increase our damage against crowd-controlled, chilled, and frozen enemies. Caltrops are included to slow down the advance of enemies, allowing us to build up our damage on them with an area of effect damage. Smoke Grenade will help us slow them down even more and make it safer for our melee friends to fight them face-to-face without fear of death. Finally, for boss enemies, with our control skills, we will be able to keep them from advancing, and with Death Trap, we could deal big damage on them while they struggle to even approach us.

Poison Traps: Damage Over Time Skill Progression: Imbue: Poison 1. Blade Shift (1/5) 2. Enhanced Blade Shift (1) 3. Twisting Blades (1/5) 4. Enhanced Twisting Blades (1) 5. Advanced Twisting Blades (1) 6. Shadow Step (1/5) 7. Enhanced Shadow Step (1) 8. Methodical Shadow Step (1) 9. Dash (1/5) 10. Enhanced Dash (1) 11. Methodical Dash (1) 12. Poison Trap (1/5) 13. Enhanced Poison Trap (1) 14. Countering Poison Trap (1) 15. Poison Trap (2/5) 16. Poison Imbuement (1/5) 17. Enhanced Poison Imbuement (1) 18. Mixed Poison Imbuement (1) 19. Deadly Venom (1/3) 20. Debilitating Toxins (1/3) 21. Poison Trap (3/5) 22. Poison Trap (4/5) 23. Poison Trap (5/5) 24. Death Trap (1)

Meanwhile, this Poison Rogue Build is all about damage over time. We have a Rogue that dances around the battlefield, which allows them to apply poison on the biggest opponents, using Poison Traps to deal even more damage and finish them off with Death Trap. It’s a very straightforward build that involves stacking up as much poison damage as you can on one opponent, making this a really good build for boss raids and in World Events.

