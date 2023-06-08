In a sad turn of events, Diablo 4's first level 100 Hardcore character, Carn the Barbarian, is now dead thanks to a game disconnect.

Former Starcraft 2 and Dota 2 pro-player Souaïb ‘cArn' Hanaf was streaming the game on his Twitch Channel. While using his Level 100 Barbarian, cArn was trying to progress through the game to try and reach the game's final boss. However, disaster struck when seemingly out of nowhere, he got disconnected from the game. While this doesn't sound all that bad under normal circumstances, it's the worst thing that could happen to hardcore characters.

Normally, when a player disconnects from the game, they will be able to reconnect and continue playing. However, the game treats things differently for Hardcore characters. Since Hardcore characters have permadeath enabled, players can potentially disconnect their games right before their character dies. This could then save their character, as the game state would likely reset, allowing them to heal up and try again. Thanks to this, a feature seems to be in place that when a player using a Hardcore character disconnects from the game, it counts as a death.

As such, when cArn tried logging in again to Diablo 4, he discovered that his Hardcore character, the first to reach level 100 after over 70 hours of playing, was now dead. In total, he spent over 82 hours playing on his character. He has since then started a new character.

Although saddening, cArn's hard work is not in vain. Blizzard officially recognized him via the Diablo Twitter account as the “First to reach 100 on hardcore mode”, as well as the “First to be etched into Diablo 4 history.” This is because Blizard is currently holding an event where the first 1,000 players to reach level 100 on the game's Hardcore mode will have their names carved onto a Lilith statue. As of this article, and based on a website that tracks the levels of players and streamers, there are already at least seven people who have achieved this milestone. There are likely more out there, but one thing we're sure of is that there are still plenty of spots left.

