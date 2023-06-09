Check out this Diablo IV Necromancer build that sacrifices your summons to be a self-sustaining monster.

Diablo IV No Summon Necromancer Build Guide

This guide is meant for getting through the first portion of the game when your character is level 1-50. The No Summon Necromancer Build for Diablo IV focuses on a lot of Bone skills, while sacrificing all of your warriors. A lot of your damage will also be coming from Corpse Explosion, despite the nerfs it received.

Book of the Dead

For the Book of the Dead, sacrifice your Skirmisher Skeletal Warriors, Cold Skeletal Mages, and Iron Golem to gain the following effects:

Your Critical Strike Chance is increased by 5%, but you can no longer raise Skeletal Warriors.

You deal 15% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies, but you can no longer raise Skeletal Mages.

You deal 30% increased Critical Strike Damage, but you lose the ability to summon a Golem.

Aspects

Aspect of Disobedience

You gain [0.25 – 0.50%] increased Armor for 4 seconds when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to [25.00 – 50.00%].

Unlocked by completing Halls of the Damned in Kehjistan

Aspect of Grasping Veins

Gain [10 – 20%] increased Critical Strike Chance for 6 seconds when you cast Corpse Tendrils. You deal [30 – 60%] bonus Critical-Strike Damage to enemies damaged by Corpse Tendrils.

Unlocked by completing Corrupted Grotto in Kehjistan

Splintering Aspect

Bone Spears primary attack makes enemies hit beyond the first Vulnerable for [1.5 – 2.5] seconds. Bone Shards from Bone Spear deal

[50 -100%] bonus damage to Vulnerable enemies and pierce them.

Aspect of Torment

Critical Strikes with Bone Skills increase your Essence Regeneration by [20 – 30%] for 4 seconds.

Unlocked by completing Black Asylum.

Aspect of the Umbral

Restore [1 – 4] of your Primary Resource when you Crowd Control an enemy.

Unlocked by completing Champions Demise in Dry Steppes

Gems

Weapon: Emerald Gem

Armor: Ruby Gem

Jewelry: Skull Gem

Skills

Basic Skills

Bone Splinters (1/5) Enhanced Bone Splinters Acolyte's Bone Splinters



Core Skills

Bone Spear (5/5) Enhanced Bone Spear Paranormal Bone Spear

Unliving Energy (3/3) Imperfectly Balanced (3/3)

Hewed Flesh (3/3)

Corpse & Macabre Skills

Blood Mist (1/5)

Corpse Explosion (5/5) Enhanced Corpse Explosion Plagued Corpse Explosion

Grim Harvest (3/3) Fueled by Death (3/3)



Curse Skills

Death's Embrace (3/3)

Corpse & Macabre Skills II

Corpse Tendrils (1/5) Enhanced Corpse Tendrils Plagued Corpse Tendrils

Necrotic Carapace (3/3)

Serration (3/3) Compound Fracture (3/3) Evulsion (3/3)



Ultimate Skill

Bone Storm Prime Bone Storm Supreme Bone Storm

Stand Alone (3/3)

Key Passive