The Arizona Diamondbacks entered the 2024 All-Star break just one game above .500, but also only one game out of the National League Wild Card race. That's still where they are just one week before the MLB trade deadline, meaning the defending National League champions can still buy or sell.

Arizona already defied the odds once, taking down the Dodgers and Phillies en route to their second-ever World Series appearance last season. If the Diamondbacks decide they want to try for back-to-back pennants, they have some holes to fill.

It starts with the rotation. Arizona is 26th out of 30 teams in starter ERA (4.74) and 28th in total strikeouts (414). Jordan Montgomery came over from the World Series champion Rangers and was in the midst of a lost season (6.44 ERA) before landing on the Injured List last month. Yilber Diaz, their No. 16 prospect per MLB.com, was excellent in two starts to remove some of the sting but got lit up in his third start, giving up seven runs to the Royals in three innings.

Their bullpen hasn't been much better. The Arizona pen is 21st in ERA (4.25) and has given up the fourth-most home runs in the league (50). The back end has been passable, but they could use another arm or two.

The offense has been a mixed bag. Ketel Marte and Christian Walker have both been great, but they can't do it themselves. Eugenio Suarez hasn't hit this year — or this decade, if we're being honest — and Corbin Carroll's production has dropped precipitously from an All-Star 2023.

It seems like everyone at this point is interested in the big names, from Garrett Crochet and Erick Fedde to Jazz Chisholm and Mason Miller. So here are a few under-the-radar names that the Arizona Diamondbacks can look at as the MLB Trade Deadline approaches.

Tommy Pham can provide outfield versatility

While Luis Robert Jr. is the Chicago White Sox outfielder drawing the most trade attention, a reunion with Tommy Pham could work well for the Diamondbacks. He's played all three outfield positions this season and carries with him some speed and a solid bat.

He also won't be overly expensive. The Diamondbacks probably don't have the prospects to make a run at one of the big hitters on the block, but Pham can slot into the lineup and maybe platoon with Carroll, who has not hit lefties at all this season.

Justin Turner is one of the few infielders worth the risk

There's not much out there in terms of lower-cost infielders that the Diamondbacks could pursue. Justin Turner, however, could be worth a gamble. His numbers aren't great — a .228 batting average and 91 OPS+ — but when you consider what the Diamondbacks are getting from the left side of their infield, he's not the worst option at third base or as a guy who could give Walker or Marte a day off.

It's hard to gauge what Turner's upside still is in his age-39 season. He did, however, hit .276 with 23 home runs last year for the Red Sox.

Tyler Anderson is having a career year

Amid Fedde and Crochet mania, Tyler Anderson has flown a little under the radar. Underestimate him at your own risk. He has a 2.91 ERA and even though he doesn't strike a ton of guys out, batters are only hitting .229 on balls in play. His ground ball percentage (36.9%) is also up nearly 7% from last year.

If you want a downside here, it's his 4.32 expected ERA and 4.44 FIP, which are much more in line with his career numbers. That could mean a sharp fall back to Earth…or it could mean the 34-year-old lefty has found something. Either way, he's a reliable arm who has made two of the last three All-Star Games.

Dylan Floro would be a reliable bullpen addition

Maybe Dylan Floro doesn't quite have the swing-and-miss stuff that the Diamondbacks desire for their bullpen, but his low walk rate (2.4/9) and WHIP (1.061) make up for that. Floro gets a lot of ground balls and keeps the ball in the park — he hasn't given up a home run this year and has given up 10 total since 2020.

Floro has made the second-most appearances of any reliever in the Majors but isn't on pace to blow too far past his career high in innings pitched. He's also been equally effective against righties and lefties, allowing a .532 OPS against both in the first half.

He would lengthen the Arizona bullpen, but it would be ideal for the Diamondbacks to complement him with a lefty addition.