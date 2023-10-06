Well, it looks like the National League playoffs are shaping up as expected. The annual bash is hosting its usual guests, with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers already being seated in a prime spot near the front of all the action. They command the room, but the Philadelphia Phillies just arrived on the scene fashionably late and have the potential to be the life of the party for the second-straight year. And there is the Mil…..Wait a minute, who let the Arizona Diamondbacks in here?

Torey Lovullo and this scrappy squad have just leaped over the red velvet rope and are looking to crash this October soiree. Although the Milwaukee Brewers were by no means a Goliath, they possessed the postseason experience and pitching prowess to stifle the unpredictable D-backs. But that's the thing about an unpredictable team, they can be quite dangerous.

Arizona overcame early leads in both games of the National League Wild Card round, as Lovullo pushed all the right buttons with his vastly overachieving bullpen. That resilience and managerial savvy must not only continue but be multiplied in the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

There is a definite disparity in star power in this NL West showdown, with LA boasting three future Hall of Famers. The D-backs' best player is a rookie. A superb rookie, to be clear, but a rookie nonetheless. Sometimes, though, players come of age in the MLB playoffs, and afterthoughts become big-game heroes. Arizona is a fine candidate to obtain that magical formula.

Let's dig a little deeper into this intriguing matchup. Here are 3 bold predictions for the Diamondbacks' NLDS meeting with the Dodgers.

3. Diamondbacks find success vs. Dodgers' bullpen

If this prediction was made three months ago, it wouldn't be considered bold at all. LA owned one of the worst relief units in the league around June but ended the year with one of the most reliable ones. The pitching staff has gotten slightly more healthy and is bringing the hammer down late in games. But the Diamondbacks have the right blend of power and situational hitting to transport the Dodgers back to the beginning of the regular season.

That mission starts with Corbin Carroll. The expected NL Rookie of the Year hit a scorching .571 versus the Brewers in the NLWC series with one home run and two RBIs. He struggled against LA pitching in 2023, but the 23-year-old has rapidly developed in his inaugural MLB season. Carroll is clearly a special talent (.285, 25 home runs, 54 stolen bases, 10 triples), but what makes him a true standout is his composure. He has a feel for the moment.

Corbin Carroll becomes the first rookie in AL/NL history to hit 25 home runs and steal 50 bases. pic.twitter.com/M8CEGYcMRq — MLB (@MLB) September 20, 2023

If the Dodgers continue to keep the All-Star left fielder in check, however, then there should be multiple guys ready to enjoy their own October triumphs. Ketel Marte will likely never regain his incredible 2019 form, but he reestablished himself as a key hitter with a strong 2023 campaign (25 homers, 82 RBIs and nine triples). He and first baseman slugger Christian Walker are the veterans on this club who must step up.

Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol are as dominant a one-two punch as you will find in these playoffs, but the D-backs can do damage before manager Dave Roberts hands the game over to his top relievers. Caleb Ferguson can be hit and Ryan Brasier is far streakier than he has shown thus far. Besides, it might take just one rocky start to throw off the Dodgers' bullpen.

2. Merrill Kelly wins Game 1 of NLDS

One of the biggest things working against Arizona in its NLWC matchup with Milwaukee was its inability to set up its starting pitching rotation for Game 1 of the best-of-three series. Because the team faltered near the end of September, manager Torey Lovullo was forced to use his top arms. Rookie Brandon Pfaadt, who posted a 5.72 ERA in 18 starts, was entrusted with opening mound duties.

He struggled, but the fearless bullpen bailed him out. Zac Gallen navigated his own missteps and settled down in his Game 2 start. The opportune sweep of the Brewers allows Lovullo to go with a fresh Merrill Kelly at Dodger Stadium in Saturday night's Game 1 of the NLDS. That one crucial adjustment, which this group diligently earned, could be a crucial difference-maker in the round, per Arizona Diamondbacks Stats & Info.

Though, it only works in Arizona's favor if the veteran right-hander is able to do something he's never done before. Record a win versus the Dodgers. Kelly pitched an abbreviated outing that his team won in the season opener but could not will the Diamondbacks to victory on the following three occasions.

#Dbacks v. Dodgers – *NLDS* Projected Starters Game 1: RHP Merrill Kelly v. LHP Clayton Kershaw Game 2: RHP Zac Gallen v. RHP Bobby Miller Game 3: RHP Brandon Pfaadt v. RHP Lance Lynn Game 4: Kelly v. Kershaw Game 5: Gallen v. Miller #EmbraceTheChaos — Arizona Diamondbacks | Stats & Info (@DbacksStatsInfo) October 5, 2023

He was solid in April, brilliant in early August but got shelled in his last start against them a little over a month ago. Kelly gave up seven runs on 12 hits in five innings of work in the very same place he is taking the hill this weekend. So why the confidence? This ground ball specialist doesn't tend to make the same mistakes twice.

Neutral baseball fans would probably be surprised to learn that Kelly actually earned a superior ERA (3.29) than Gallen, one that ranked inside the top 10 in the MLB. He achieved a career high in strikeouts with 187 and is not overly prone to the long ball.

With Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith near the top of the lineup, LA can beat you in a variety of ways. So, limiting this offense is obviously going to be a grueling task. That being said, this late bloomer has been one of the most reliable hurlers in the league since 2022. Merrill Kelly gives Arizona a prime opportunity to start the series on a high note.

1. Diamondbacks pull off huge upset over Dodgers

If Kelly can set the tone Saturday, then the No. 6 seed in the NL will be running with amazing momentum. I believe it will be enough to carry the D-backs into their first NLCS since 2007.

With Carroll already serving as the face of the franchise, it is easy to misconstrue Arizona as a wide-eyed, youthful group. But the squad ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of average age and gets a big veteran boost from guys like Walker, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and longtime third baseman Evan Longoria. The latter has already made big plays in the 2023 MLB playoffs and can be a calming presence in the clubhouse.

Evan Longoria turned back the clock on defense in Game 1! Here are your Baseball-y Plays from the Wild Card round ⬇️ #MLBNow pic.twitter.com/XV59RfltFX — MLB Now (@MLBNow) October 5, 2023

While the makeup of the roster is obviously important, the Diamondbacks have the necessary level of aggression, guts and adherence to fundamentals to overcome the Dodgers' talent advantage. They strike out sparingly, steal bases at a high rate and play excellent defense (least amount of errors in MLB with 56). That style of play, an imposing duo in Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly and a peaking bullpen led by Paul Sewald and Kevin Ginkel all form to make the perfect storm for LA.

Vanquishing a Dodgers team that usually dispatches of divisional competition (last year not withstanding) probably cannot be done in less than five games. A rowdy atmosphere with unimaginable pressure can suffocate the Diamondbacks and cruelly end this epic underdog tale before it gets to be properly written.

Or it can engulf the Los Angeles Dodgers, once again. I believe these Snakes will slither their way past logical expectations and paralyze baseball's most enduring powerhouse with a bite far more venomous than many people realize.