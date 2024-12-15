The Baltimore Orioles face a significant decision this offseason as they look to fill a potential void in their rotation if Corbin Burnes, who helped lead their staff in 2024, opts to sign elsewhere. Free-agent right-hander Jack Flaherty could be a viable fallback option for the Orioles, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“According to sources, free-agent righty Jack Flaherty is one fallback option for the Orioles if, as expected, they fail to re-sign Corbin Burnes. The Red Sox also can not be ruled out for Flaherty. They liked him last offseason, only to see him sign with the Detroit Tigers, a league source said.” via Rosenthal.

Flaherty, 29, has had an up-and-down few seasons but remains a compelling choice in a thin pitching market. Baltimore acquired Flaherty at the 2023 trade deadline, but his performance was underwhelming as he posted a 6.75 ERA in 34 2/3 innings. However, Orioles officials believe Flaherty’s struggles were partly due to fatigue. By the time he joined Baltimore, Flaherty had already logged 109 2/3 innings — a significant workload considering his injury-riddled seasons prior, where he combined for just 154 2/3 innings over three years.

Rosenthal noted that Flaherty’s appeal in free agency extends beyond his potential for a bounce-back season. “Part of Flaherty’s appeal in free agency is that a team will not lose a draft pick for signing him,” Rosenthal wrote. Having been traded midseason from the Tigers to the Dodgers, Flaherty is ineligible for a qualifying offer, making him an attractive option for teams unwilling to part with draft capital.

The Orioles may look to bring Jack Flaherty back

Despite Flaherty’s availability, re-signing Burnes remains Baltimore’s top priority. Burnes, who played a pivotal role in their rotation last season, is likely to command a significant contract. The San Francisco Giants are seen as the frontrunners for his services, but the Orioles are still hoping to make a competitive offer. Should they miss out, Baltimore could pivot to Flaherty or pursue other trade options.

If Flaherty lands elsewhere, the Orioles could consider acquiring a pitcher like Luis Castillo or Dylan Cease via trade. Cease, like Burnes last offseason, is entering his final year of team control, making him a potential rental option. The Orioles showed their willingness to part with notable prospects in the Burnes deal with Milwaukee last year, a package that included shortstop Joey Ortiz, left-hander DL Hall, and a valuable draft pick.

The Orioles aren’t the only team interested in Flaherty. According to Rosenthal, the Boston Red Sox also have an eye on the California native, whom they liked last offseason before he signed with Detroit. Flaherty’s preference to play out west could complicate matters, with teams like the Giants and Dodgers potentially in the mix.

As the pitching market heats up, Baltimore’s offseason strategy hinges on whether they can retain Burnes or land a strong alternative like Flaherty. Either way, the Orioles are working to ensure their rotation remains competitive as they look to build on last season’s success.