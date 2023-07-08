Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo is heading to Seattle for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. After Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson pulled out of the festivities in the Pacific Northwest due to a heel contusion, the MLB was quick to name his replacement on the NL All-Star Team in Perdomo, who is enjoying a breakout campaign for the surging D-Backs.

The SS joins an Arizona-heavy roster that already has Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel, and Zac Gallen. Perdomo is in his second full big league season and after hitting under .200 in 2022, he's really stepped it up in 2023. The 23-year-old is hitting .274 with five homers and 33 RBI while playing phenomenal defense.

The Dominican Republic native has drastically improved his K and BB numbers, too. He's only struck out 45 times in 72 games while drawing 36 walks. Although he's not a guy who is going to go deep a lot, the Diamondbacks youngster is a very toolsy player who deserves the chance to be in the All-Star Game.

While he may not see a ton of playing time in Seattle, it's a special opportunity that every Major League dreams of when he gets to the show.

The Diamondbacks are currently 50-38, which is good for first place in the National League West. They're just a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers though amid their four-game losing streak. Nevertheless, the playoffs remain in sight ahead of the second half as long as they can get back to their winning ways. Geraldo Perdomo will be a big part of it.