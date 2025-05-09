ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the road to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Dodgers-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Roki Sasaki vs. Eduardo Rodriguez

Roki Sasaki (1-1) with a 3.86 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 30.1 innings pitched, 20 walks, 24 strikeouts, .214 oBA

Last Start: at Atlanta Braves: Win, 5.0 innings pitched, 6 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

Away Splits: 4 starts, 3.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 18.0 innings pitched, 12 walks, 15 strikeouts, .188 oBA

Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3) with a 5.92 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 38.0 innings pitched, 12 walks, 45 strikeouts, .282 oBA

Last Start: at Philadelphia Phillies: No Decision, 5.1 innings pitched, 5 hits, 4 runs (3 earned), 4 walks, 10 strikeouts

Home Splits: 3 starts, 4.42 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 18.1 innings pitched, 6 walks, 13 strikeouts, .224 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Diamondbacks Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -130

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 9.5 (-115)

Under: 9.5 (-105)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: SportsNet Los Angeles, DBACKS.TV

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Eduardo Rodriguez has been a hittable pitcher this season. His ERA is high and opponents are batting .282 off him. The other thing that he struggles with is keeping the ball on the ground. Rodriguez has a very high fly ball rate, which will not bode well for him against the Dodgers. Los Angeles has a very dangerous lineup, and if opposing teams are not careful, the Dodgers can put up 10-plus runs pretty easily. If they put up just five runs, there is a good chance they win this game.

The Dodgers are handing the ball to Roki Sasaki. He is coming off his first win of the season. The right-hander threw five innings and allowed three runs against the Atlanta Braves. The Diamondbacks are going to be a tough matchup, but now that he finally has his first win under his belt, he might be more comfortable on the mound. If he can carry that momentum into Friday night, the Dodgers will win.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Eduardo Rodriguez does not have the best stats this season, but his advanced stats are not terrible. The left-hander is in the 79th percentile in average exit velocity, so he does not allow opponents to hit the ball too hard off him. Additionally, Rodriguez allows a low hard-hit percentage, and he has a decently high strikeout percentage. He has a 5.92 ERA, but his xERA is just 3.43. If he just keeps pitching the way he has, the Diamondbacks can win.

Arizona should be able to have another good offensive game on Friday. Sasaki is coming off a win, but he has been unimpressive in his first season in the United States. The right-hander has a decent ERA, but his advanced stats indicate a lot more struggles. Sasaki is in the third percentile in chase rate, 25th percentile in whiff rate, and he really struggles to strike people out. Along with that, he has a very high walk rate. As long as the Diamondbacks are patient at the plate, they will win this game.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

There is a chance for this game to get a little bit high scoring. With that in mind, I do lean towards the Dodgers. However, I am expecting a closer game. I will take the Diamondbacks to cover the spread.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-137)