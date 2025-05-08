ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the desert for the start of a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Dodgers-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-2) with a 0.90 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 40.0 innings pitched, 13 walks, 49 strikeouts, .171 oBA

Last Start: at Atlanta Braves: Win, 6.0 innings pitched, 1 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts

Away Splits: 4 starts, 0.38 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 24.0 innings pitched, 6 walks, 25 strikeouts, .148 oBA

Brandon Pfaadt (5-2) with a 3.79 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 40.1 innings pitched, 7 walks, 35 strikeouts, .272 oBA

Last Start: at Philadelphia Phillies: Loss, 4.2 innings pitched, 9 hits, 7 runs (6 earned), 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

Home Splits: 4 starts, 2.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 24.0 innings pitched, 4 walks, 19 strikeouts, .256 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Diamondbacks Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -154

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: SportsNet Los Angeles, DBACKS.TV

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the best pitcher in the National League right now. He is an easy favorite for National League Cy Young. His ERA and WHIP are both under 1.00 and opponents are hitting under .200 off him. Yamamoto has a very high whiff percentage, a very low barrel percentage, and he keeps the ball on the ground. In fact, Yamamoto allows ground balls more than 60 percent of the time. With the way he is pitching right now, the Dodgers are going to win this game pretty easily.

Offensively, the Dodgers rank second in batting average, second in OPS, second in home runs, seventh in walks drawn, and third in runs scored. With Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez, and Will Smith, Los Angeles has an incredibly dangerous lineup. They are a tough team to get out, and it is never a surprise when they put up a lot of runs. If the Dodgers get hot in this game, they will win with ease.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Brandon Pfaadt is earning the contract he signed earlier this year. The right-hander has walked just seven hitters in his 40.1 innings pitched. He attacks the zone and gets hitters to chase out of the zone. Pfaadt needs to get the Dodgers to chase in this game. If he can get some swings and misses, and some weak contact, he will be able to lead the Diamondbacks to a series opening win.

The Diamondbacks have a very tough matchup at the plate. Trying to beat Yamamoto is not an easy task. Still, there is a chance for them to do a little bit of damage. The Diamondbacks are in the top 10 in OPS, walks drawn, home runs, and runs scored. They have done a great job at the plate this season, and that is what will help them win this game. If Arizona can get to Yamamoto a little bit, they will be able to win.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

This is a great pitching matchup. However, it is very hard to bet against Yamamoto this season. He is lights out, and gives the Dodgers a chance to win every game. In fact, he has allowed 0 earned runs in four of his seven starts. With that in mind, I will take the Dodgers to win the game.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Dodgers ML (-154)