May and Burnes face off in Game 3 in Arizona! These two teams are playing similarly coming into this game, and both are playing solid baseball, but the Dodgers are playing even better. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Dustin May vs. Corbin Burnes

Dustin May (1-2) with a 4.36 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed four runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts through 5.2 innings.

Away Splits: (0-2) 6.48 ERA

Corbin Burnes (1-1) with a 3.58 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on four hits with five walks and three strikeouts through six innings.

Home Splits: (0-0) 3.18 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Diamondbacks Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: +100

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 10.5 (+100)

Under: 10.5 (-122)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT

TV: SportsNet LA/DBACKS.TV

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers were the team with all eyes on them before the season as the defending champions. They were the best team in baseball during the regular season and finished with a 98-64 record. They have a 25-13 record, but have lost two of their previous three games. Their loaded offense was a top-five unit the previous season, while they have fallen to the top 20 and started slower this year. Their pitching has been tremendous and steady from last year to this year. On offense, Tommy Edman, Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez (injured), Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Michael Conforto, Andy Pages, Will Smith, and Freddie Freeman have made up a profound offense behind the plate. The pitching staff has been great. Despite some injuries, the team has a loaded pitching staff, including Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, and Tyler Glasnow (injured).

The Dodgers are starting Dustin May on the mound. He has a 1-2 record, a 4.36 ERA, and a 1.24 WHIP. He has allowed four runs on five hits with 14 walks and 28 strikeouts through 33 innings across six starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of two through those starts. May has been inconsistent, and the Dodgers' win-loss record reflects that, at 3-3 when he starts. May has had a bumpy mix against the Diamondbacks sluggers. Naylor is hitting .375, and Carroll is hitting .250 against him. However, Marte is hitting .143, and Gurriel Jr. has not gotten a hit off him this season.

The Dodgers have the most talent on offense in the MLB, but have had issues with consistency recently. They had a .258 batting average last year and a .259 average this season, which is better and suitable for third in the MLB. With Hernandez injured, Ohtani, Smith, and Freeman have been the standouts for this offense. Ohtani leads in home runs with 11, in OBP at .405, and in total hits with 42. Then, Smith leads in batting average at .320, and Freeman leads in RBI with 29. Against Burnes, it has been a mixed bag. Betts and Freeman are hitting .333 against him in nine ABs, while Ohtani is hitting .500 in six ABs. Smith also has a .091 average through 11 ABs. Ohtani also has the lone home run against him.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks barely missed the postseason last year with an 89-73 record. They are 20-18 and have won five of the previous six games and three straight. The Diamondbacks have been one of the best offenses in the MLB this season, after being great last year. Their pitching has struggled and has not improved much since last season. Corbin Carroll, Josh Naylor, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Eugenio Suarez, Gerald Perdomo, Gabriel Moreno, Ketel Marte, and Pavin Smith have been big standouts on this offense. Corbin Burnes and Brandon Pfaadt are the biggest standouts on this pitching staff. The Diamondbacks have a lot of potential and can make a statement against the Dodgers.

The Diamondbacks are starting Burnes on the mound in this game. He has a 1-1 record, a 3.58 ERA, and a 1.38 WHIP. He has allowed 17 runs on 28 hits with 17 walks and 28 strikeouts through 32.2 innings across six starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 1.6. The Diamondbacks are 3-3 when he starts. Burnes has also been solid at best against the Dodgers' lineup. Betts and Freeman are hitting .333 against him in nine ABs, while Ohtani is hitting .500 in six ABs. Smith also has a .091 average through 11 ABs.

The Diamondbacks' offense has been great this season. Their team batting average is .247, 12th in the MLB after finishing at .250 last year. Carroll, Perdomo, and Naylor are the best standouts in a loaded offense. Carroll leads in home runs with 11 and in total hits with 46. Then, Perdomo leads in RBI with 30 and OBP at .400. Finally, Naylor leads the team in batting average at .297. Naylor is hitting .375, and Carroll is hitting .250 against May. However, Marte is hitting .143.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Trust in Burnes to keep this game close and for the Diamondbacks to cover at home against the Dodgers.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks +1.5 (-184)