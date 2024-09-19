ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are fortunate that the Atlanta Braves have had such a hard time finishing games in recent days. The Braves were tied 2-2 with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the bottom of the eighth inning on Sunday Night Baseball and had runners at second and third with no outs. Atlanta was in prime position to win that game, but it couldn't score those runners. It then allowed seven runs to the Dodgers in the top of the ninth to lose that game. The Braves then blew a 5-1 lead to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night in a 6-5 loss. We mention those two Atlanta losses because that's the margin by which Arizona is still in position to make the playoffs. The D-Backs are tied with the New York Mets, two games ahead of Atlanta for the final wild card spot. If the Braves had won those two very winnable games, the Diamondbacks would be tied for the last wild card spot and in real danger of missing the playoffs. Arizona is still not home free, but those Atlanta losses have enabled Arizona to maintain a small cushion heading into the final week and a half of the season.

Now Arizona faces a real test, a four-game series on the road against the National League Central Division champion Milwaukee Brewers, who won two of three in Arizona last weekend and very nearly swept the D-Backs. Arizona was down 8-5 in the seventh and 10-8 in the 10th but rallied to win 11-10. That win could become the difference between Arizona making and missing the playoffs, but the D-Backs now need to at least split this four-game set to enter the final week in a decent position. One complication for Arizona is that the Braves play the Miami Marlins. Atlanta could gain ground, so the Diamondbacks need to make sure they don't lose three of four in Wisconsin, having just lost two of three to the lowly Colorado Rockies in Denver.

It's getting tight in the wild card race. Arizona needs to get some work done this weekend in Milwaukee.

Diamondbacks-Brewers Projected Starters

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Tobias Myers

Brandon Pfaadt (9-9) has a 4.81 ERA. He was such an important part of the Diamondbacks' playoff success last year, but Pfaadt really hasn't taken the next step in his evolution this year. He hasn't made the kind of progress the D-Backs were hoping for. However, if he can come up big in his final few starts of the regular season and make sure that Arizona reaches the playoffs, he will enter October knowing he is capable of doing something special in the postseason once again.

Last Start: Saturday, September 14 versus the Milwaukee Brewers: 1 2/3 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 0 K

2024 Road Splits: 15 starts, 86 1/3 IP, 85 H, 45 R, 10 HR, 22 BB, 78 K

Tobias Myers (8-5) has a 3.07 ERA. The Brewers' division championship season has been built on the backs of performances by unsung heroes such as Myers. This is how Milwaukee has replaced Corbin Burnes and not lost a step. Myers has been a sensation for this team, pitching to a three-run ERA with workmanlike consistency. He will get the ball for Milwaukee in a potential wild card series, which could occur against Arizona (the team which faced and beat the Brewers in the wild card series last year).

Last Start: Saturday, September 14 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks: 6 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 61 1/3 IP, 50 H, 23 R, 10 HR, 13 BB, 61 K

Here are the Diamondbacks-Brewers MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Brewers Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -102

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 8 (-122)

Under: 8 (+100)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Brewers

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Milwaukee just clinched its division. The Brewers might have a celebration hangover. They don't need this game nearly as much as Arizona does. That could be a huge factor.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers still have an incentive to win: Catching the Dodgers for the No. 2 seed and a wild card bye is still in play. Milwaukee won't take it easy in this game.

Final Diamondbacks-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The D-Backs need this game a lot more. Take Arizona.

Final Diamondbacks-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks moneyline