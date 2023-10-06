The Arizona Diamondbacks will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series at Chavez Ravine. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Diamondbacks-Dodgers Game 1 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Diamondbacks will meet the Dodgers in the NLDS. Ultimately, these divisional rivals have battled for the NL West crown all season. But now it results in a divisional-round clash that starts at Dodgers Stadium on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the wildcard series, winning both games on the road to advance to this matchup with the Dodgers. Now, they will have to go through them to advance to the NLCS. The Diamondbacks defeated the Brewers 6-3 in Game 1 and 5-2 in Game 2. Thus, they rode a good offense and solid pitching to get here.

The Dodgers won the NL West ar 100-62. Now, they hope to avoid the mistakes of last season. Los Angeles must prevent the issues that plagued them in their first-round loss to San Diego when their offense struggled. Ultimately, they will face an Arizona team with plenty of firepower and decent pitching.

The Dodgers lead the all-time series 262-193 and have won five in a row against the Diamondbacks. Also, the Dodgers won the season series 8-5. The Dodgers won the season series five years in a row against the DBacks. Significantly, these teams have met once in the playoffs. The Dodgers swept the Diamondbacks 3-0 in the 2017 NLDS. Now, the Dodgers will try and do it again.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks had a great offense this season. Furthermore, they rode one of the best rookies to make it here. The DBacks will try and use that momentum against their biggest rivals. Ultimately, there are four players that will play a critical role for them.

Christian Walker went 3 for 9 against the Brewers with two RBIs and a run scored. Thus, expect him to play a critical role against the boys in blue. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. only went 1 for 9 against the Brewers but did have an RBI. Ultimately, he will need to do a lot more to give the Diamondbacks a chance. Likely NL Rookie of the Year winner Corbin Carroll went 4 for 7 with one home run, two RBIs, and two runs over two games against the Brew Crew. Therefore, he hopes to continue slugging the baseball and will probably be the most critical player in the lineup. Geraldo Perdomo went 1 for 4 with three walks and two runs. Substantially, his ability to get on base paid dividends and the Diamondbacks will need that patience against one of the best teams in baseball.

The Diamondbacks rolled out Brandon Pfaadt in Game 1 and Zac Gallen in Game 2. Hence, Merrill Kelly will possibly get the start in Game 3. Kelly went 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA this season.

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if their four core hitters can get on base and produce big innings. Then, they need their starter to go at least five innings while giving the bullpen a good chance.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have done this dance before. Ultimately, they have the most experience out of any of the teams that are in the playoffs. But they have fallen short so many times. Thus, they would like to change that. It starts with their four best hitters.

Freddie Freeman finished the season with a batting average of .331 with 29 home runs, 102 RBIs, and 131 runs. Meanwhile, Max Muncy finished with a mark of .212 with 36 home runs, 105 RBIs, and 95 runs. Mookie Betts ended the season with a batting average of .307 with 39 home runs, 107 RBIs, and 126 runs. Likewise, J.D. Martinez finished the year with a stat line of .271 with 33 home runs, 103 RBIs, and 61 runs.

Clayton Kershaw will get the nod as the starting pitcher. Significantly, he is 13-12 with a 4.22 ERA, 213 strikeouts, with one save in 38 playoff appearances. The Dodgers need him to pitch well.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if their offense can come alive. Next, Kershaw will need to have a good game, and the bullpen must thrive.

Final Diamondbacks-Dodgers Game 1 Prediction & Pick

It is difficult to trust Kershaw. However, it is more difficult to trust the Diamondbacks against the Dodgers. Experience wins out in Game 1.

Final Diamondbacks-Dodgers Game 1 Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+105)