ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is interleague baseball on Tuesday as the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cleveland Guardians. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Guardians prediction and pick.

Diamondbacks-Guardians Projected Starters

Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Ben Lively

Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0)

Last Start: Rodriguez last made a start in October of last year, going seven innings, and giving up just one run in a win.

2024 Road Splits: This is the first start of the year for Rodriguez.

Ben Lively (10-6) with a 3.42 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: Lively went six innings in his previous start, giving up four hits, a walk, and a home run. He would surrender two runs in a win over the Orioles.

2024 Home Splits: In eight home starts, Lively is 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA and a .228 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Guardians Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: -104

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 8 (-106)

Under: 8 (-114)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Guardians

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: ARID/BSGL

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks are third in the majors in runs scored while sitting fourth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging. Ketel Marte leads the way this year. He is hitting .300 with a .366 on-base percentage. Marte has 27 hom runs, and 77 RBIs. Further, he has stolen six bases and scored 77 times. All but the stolen bases mark leads the team. Meanwhile, Corbin Carroll leads the team in stolen bases. He is hitting. just .215 this year, but getting on base at a .307 rate. He has hit eight home runs and driven in 39 tunes. Carroll has 20 stolen bases this year while scoring 72 times. Christian Walker is also having a great year. He is hitting .254 on the year with a .338 on-base percentage. He has 23 home runs and 71 RBIs while scoring 62 times. Still, Christian Walker is on the DL, so the Diamondbacks acquired Josh Bell to replace him.

Josh Bell has not been great since coming over. He has played in just three games and has just two hits in 12 at, bats with two walks. The two hits are both home runs, and both were solo home runs. Ketel Marte also comes into the game hot. He is hitting .370 in the last week, with four home runs and nine RBIs. Furthermore, he has scored five times. Geraldo Perdomo is also playing well. He is hitting .524 in the last week with a .565 on-base percentage. He has six RBIs, two stolen bases, and six runs scored in the last week.

Current Diamondbacks have 36 career at-bats against Ben Lively. They have hit .306 against Lively. Ketel Marte has been great against Lively. He has a triple and two home runs in five at-bats and five RBIs. Further, Josh Bell has two hits in six at-bats. He has a triple and an RBI. Finally, Alek Thomas is one for five with a double against Lively.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians are 12th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 17th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging. Jose Ramirez leads the way. He is hitting .277 this year with a .329 on-base percentage. Ramirez has 29 home runs this year, plus 93 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 22 bases and scored 82 times. Josh Naylor is also having a stellar year. He is hitting .250 on the ear with a .329 on-base percentage. He has 24 home runs, 80 RBIS, and 62 runs scored. Steven Kwan has been one of the most consistent bats in the lineup. He is hitting .333 this year with a .392 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs, 32 RBIS, and has scored 64 times on the year.

Jose Ramirez has also been hot as the dish as of late. He is hitting .391 in the last week. Ramirez has five home runs, 11 RBIS, two stolen bases, and nine runs scored in the last week. He also has struck out just once. Josh Naylor is also hot. He is hitting .435 in the last week with a .480 on-base percentage. Naylor has two home runs and eight RBIs in the last week while scoring seven times. Steven Kwan is not hitting well, but scoring plenty. He is hitting just. 217 in the last week, but has a .357 on-base percentage. Kwan has two RBIS but has stolen three bases and scored six times.

Final Diamondbacks-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Ben Lively has been great at home this year. He has limited scoring opportunities and won six times. The Guardians have lost just once when he is on the mound at home. In that game, they managed just one run, as Lively gave up two. The offense is hot right now, and while the Diamondbacks have a solid offense, the way the Guardians are swinging the bats, combined with Lively being at home will lead to a Guardians win.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Diamondbacks-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (-112)