The Arizona Diamondbacks will close out their three-game series with the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Petco Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Diamondbacks-Padres prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Diamondbacks-Padres Projected Starters

Ryne Nelson vs. Dylan Cease

Ryne Nelson (5-6) with a 5.42 ERA

Last Start: Nelson was solid but inconsistent in his last start, going five innings, allowing one earned run on six hits, striking out three, and walking one in a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2024 Road Splits: Nelson has been slightly better on the road, going 2-3 with a 4.26 ERA over eight road starts.

Dylan Cease (7-7) with a 4.24 ERA

Last Start: Cease struggled mightily in his last outing, lasting just 3 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs on eight hits, striking out five, and walking two in a no-decision against the Texas Rangers.

2024 Home Splits: Cease is 3-2 with a 3.76 ERA over seven starts at home.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Padres Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +144

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Padres

Time: 4:11 PM ET/1:11 PM PT

TV: None

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks came into the weekend struggling to keep up in the playoff race. Going into Saturday's games, they were three games behind the final wildcard spot in the National League.

Much of their success can be attributed to a good offense. They ranked sixth in batting average and seventh in on-base percentage and runs. The Diamondbacks also ranked 15th in home runs and 11th in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker is having a solid season, batting .266 with 22 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 56 runs. Meanwhile, Corbin Carroll is having a bad sophomore season, hitting just .213 with two home runs, 23 RBIs, and 52 runs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .270 with 12 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 41 runs. Also, Joc Pederson is hitting .289 with 13 home runs, 38 RBIs, and 34 runs.

But the pitching staff has not been good for Arizona. Unfortunately, injuries and inconsistency have put them 29th in the majors in team ERA. Things need to improve for the Diamondbacks to climb up in the standings, and that starts with a better performance from their starters and relievers.

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if their top four hitters can produce and get on base to set up major scoring chances. Then, they need a good outing from Nelson, and for the bullpen to avoid collapsing in the later stages of the game.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres came into the weekend clinging to one of the wildcard spots in the National League. Ultimately, they led the Diamondbacks by four games entering Saturday.

The Padres have had a good offense. So far, they ranked second in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and sixth in runs. San Diego also ranked seventh in home runs and ninth in slugging percentage. Somehow, the Padres have maintained their status despite the injury to Fernando Tatis Jr.

But Manny Machado is still around. Significantly, he is batting .270 with 12 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 42 runs. One of his highlights from the weekend came when he went 4 for 5 on Friday with a two-run bomb and a double. Additionally, he scored three times to give the Padres a major boost. Machado is the guy that punches the Padres forward while Tatis recovers from his injury. However, others also must step up.

Luis Arraez must get on base more. So far, he is batting .314 with two home runs, 23 RBIs, and 48 runs this season. Arraez must do his job at the top of the lineup to set up the Padres for success. Then, he must get some help from Jurikson Profar and Jake Cronenworth to get some runners home.

Profar made the All-Star team and has been instrumental in improving offense. Significantly, he is batting .316 with 13 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 51 runs. Cronenworth is still valuable, hitting .261 with 12 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 46 runs. Now, he must do more to help San Diego.

The pitching has been inconsistent this season. For example, Cease has been fairly irregular this season and must adjust and have more quality starts. Cease has done well against Arizona, going 1-0 with a 1.84 ERA over two starts in his career.

The Padres will cover the spread if their lineup can give them the power they need with an early lead. Then, they need a dominant start from Cease.

Final Diamondbacks-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Padres barely covered the spread on Friday with a lot of offense. Once again, the pitching collapsed, as they allowed six runs in the ninth, with everything crumbling. The only reason the Padres even covered the spread was because of the walk-off home run. Yet, we like the Padres to cover in this one because Cease is on the mound and will be looking to bounce back. We like Cease to regain his composure and help the Padres cover the odds.

Final Diamondbacks-Padres Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+128)