The San Diego Padres host the Arizona Diamondbacks for Game 2 of the 4-game set at Petco Park. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Padres prediction and pick.

Arizona is (62-60) on the season which has them just one game back of a Wild Card spot. The Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, and Cincinnati Reds all share the final spot. The Dbacks improved their chances with a win last night after a gem from Zac Gallen. Gallen pitched very well against San Diego this season and is the clear favorite to win NL Cy Young in 2023. Tommy Pham knocked a 2-run homer out of the park which pretty much sealed the deal in the 4th inning as the Friars managed to score just one run.

The Padres are shooting themselves in the foot. The NL WC teams are pretty much begging the Padres to catch up but they just won't do it. They remain five games out and four behind the Dbacks. With a (58-64) record, the Padres know that they must start winning now or it will be too late. The offense is inconsistent and you don't know what you are going to get each and every night. Despite being six games under .50o, San Diego still has the 7th-best run difference in baseball … which doesn't make any sense.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Padres Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-150)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+125)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Padres

TV: N/A

Stream: MLB Extra Innings, MLB TV

Time: 9:40 ET/6:40 PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Dbacks is right-hander Brandon Pfaadt. Pfaadt is still looking for his first win of the season and his career. He is (0-6) with a 6.91 ERA in 54.2 innings. His last stint came against this same Padres squad. He allowed nine hits and three runs in 5.2 innings. The best part about his outing was that he struck out eight hitters which was a career high. Pfaadt could very well see more success against the Friars tonight as Petco Park is known to be a pitcher's park. He seems to pitch slightly better away from Chase Field as well with a 5.48 ERA.

Tommy Pham, the former Padre has killed them in four games with Arizona this season. He also did so with the New York Mets earlier in the season. In his last four games against SD, Pham has five hits with two of them being homers. If Pham continues to hit the ball well then Arizona should be in a position to cover this spread. Ketel Marte and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had the day off yesterday but could be back in the lineup tonight.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Toeing the slab for the Padres will be Seth Lugo. His last start also came against the Snakes where he pitched five innings allowing two runs and six hits. That was a solid bounceback performance for Lugo as he allowed eight runs to the Los Angeles Dodgers the game before. His ERA rose to 4.16 on the season but before the game against LA, he was pitching very well. Lugo has now pitched the most innings in one season for his career, so this will be interesting to see how he finishes the campaign. The former reliever wanted a chance to start and is certainly making the most of it in 2023.

Manny Machado is not having the best month of August. He is batting below .200 and only has 10 hits. The Friars need him to return to form immediately as they are trying to climb a huge mountain. Opposite Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. is playing very well this month. Not only is he stealing home and leading all right fielders in defensive runs saved, the star is starting to hit the ball all over the field. He has 15 hits this month and is batting .444 in his last seven games.

I've said it many times, the Padres lineup has rarely seen them all put it together at once. Once that happens, then this lineup can be as dangerous as any in the league.

Final Diamondbacks-Padres Prediction & Pick

You never know what San Diego lineup will show up. Tonight, however, I expect them to score some runs and take a crucial Game 2 of this series against a rookie pitcher. The over is another call to make. When the Padres win, they usually win big as they are (6-19) in one-run games.

Final Diamondbacks-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (+125); Over 8.5 (-122)