The Red Sox send their ace, Brayan Bello, to the mound as they host the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Red Sox prediction and pick.

Diamondbacks-Red Sox Projected Starters

Ryne Nelson vs. Brayan Bello

Ryne Nelson (8-6) with a 4.35 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP

Last Start: Nelson went 6.1 innings in his last start, giving up five hits and a home run. He would give up just one run, but take the no-decision as the Rays beat the Diamondbacks.

2024 Road Splits: Nelson is 4-3 in 11 starts and 13 appearances on the road. He has a 3.86 ERA and a .260 opponent batting average.

Brayan Bello (11-5) with a 4.80 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP

Last Start: Bello went six innings in his last start, giving up two hits, three walks, and a home run. He would allow just one run in a win over the Orioles.

2024 Home Splits: Bello is 4-3 in 11 starts at home with a 5.28 ERA and a .286 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Red Sox Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +114

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 9.5 (-114)

Under: 9.5 (-106)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: ARID/NESN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks are first in the majors in runs scored while sitting fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging. Ketel Marte has led the way. He is hitting .298 this year with 30 home runs, 81 RBIs and 81 runs scored. Marte has been placed on the IL, so others will need to step up. Eugenio Suarez will be one of the players looking to step up. He is hitting .227 on the year with a .301 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 60 runs scored. Crobin Carroll has not been hitting great, but he is getting on base. He is hitting just .222 with a .310 on-base percentage. Carroll has 14 home runs and 51 RBIs but has scored 92 times. Further, he has stolen 21 bases this year.

Adrian Del Castillo has been on fire as of late. He is hitting .313 with a .353 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, nine RBIs, and two runs scored in the last week. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been great as of late as well. He is hitting .381 in the last week with a .480 on-base percentage. Gurriel has a home run, six RBIs, and three runs scored. Corbin Carroll has also been hot. He is hitting .261 this past week with three home runs, five RBIs, and nine runs scored in the last week. The Diamondbacks are hitting .227 in the last week with ten home runs and 34 runs scored.

Current Diamondbacks have 18 career at-bats against Brayan Bello. They have hit .222 with two home runs. Josh Bell is one for five with a home run and an RBI. Meanwhile, Eugenio Suarez is two for hive with a home run and three RBIs.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are fifth in runs scored, second in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging. Rafael Devers has led the way. He is hitting .294 this year with a .372 on-base percentage. He has 27 home runs and 77 RBIs this year. Further, Devers has scored 80 times on the year. Jarren Duran is also having a solid year. He is hitting .293 on the year with a .353 on-base percentage. Duran has 17 home runs and 64 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 32 bases and scored 88 times. Ceddanne Rafaela rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .264 on the year with a .295 on-base percentage. Rafaela has 13 home runs and 61 RBIs while scoring 63 times. Further, he has stolen 17 bases this year.

Jaren Duran also comes into the game hot. He is hitting .345 in the last week with a .424 on-base percentage. He has three home runs, three doubles, and six RBIs. Further, he has stolen three bases and scored eight times.Masataka Yoshida is also hot. he is hitting .455 in the last week with a .538 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, six RBIs, and four runs scored. Triston Casas rounds out the top bats. He is hitting .348 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs and four runs scored. The Red Sox offense is hot. They are hitting .257 in the last week with 12 home runs and 34 runs scored.

Only one member of the Red Sox has an at-bat against Ryne Nelson. He is one for two against Nelson.

Final Diamondbacks-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks now have their top two bats out of the lineup with Ketel Marte and Christian Walker out of the lineup. The Red Sox are sending their top pitcher to the mound in Brayan Bello. Further, their offense is scoring great, at nearly five runs per game. Take the Red Sox in this one.

Final Diamondbacks-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox ML (-134)