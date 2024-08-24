ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will continue their three-game series with the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at Fenway Park. It's an interleague showdown as we share our MLB odds series and make a Diamondbacks-Red Sox prediction and pick.

Diamondbacks-Red Sox Projected Starters

Zac Gallen vs. Kutter Crawford

Zac Gallen (9-6) with a 3.85 ERA

Last Start: Gallen struggled in his last outing, going five innings, allowing four earned runs and nine hits while striking out three and walking two in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

2024 Road Splits: Gallen has been worse on the road, going 3-3 with a 4.69 ERA over 10 starts away from Chase Field.

Kutter Crawford (8-10) with a 4.25 ERA

Last Start: Crawford labored in his last outing, going 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs, two hits, striking out four, and walking one in a loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

2024 Home Splits: Crawford has been slightly worse at home, going 4-5 with a 4.30 ERA over 12 starts at home.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Red Sox Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -106

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 9.5 (-122)

Under: 9.5 (+100)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

TV: None

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks are currently clinging to the top wildcard spot in the National League and have a legitimate chance to make a run back to the World Series. But first, they need to finish out the stretch of the season and make the playoffs.

The Diamondbacks have had some success, mainly because of a lineup that has remained consistent even with some injuries. Unfortunately, Ketal Marte is out after suffering another injury setback, and the D-Backs need to find a way to make up for his lack of availability. Marte is their leader in hits and home runs, so someone else must step up. They had already been in some turmoil with Christian Walker, who had been unavailable since July 29.

But Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Eugenio Suarez are still around, and both can find ways to make things happen. Ultimately, both will need to thrive to keep the Diamondbacks rattling. The Diamondbacks really need Corbin Carroll to go on a hot streak. Sadly, the red-hot rookie from last season has not resurfaced, and he has disappointed this season.

Gallen has not had a quality start in three straight outings. Now, he has to face a lineup that can cause him trouble. When Gallen finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that ranks just 21st in baseball in team ERA. Paul Sewald has struggled as the closer, going 1-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 16 saves in 20 chances.

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if Suarez, Guriel, and Carroll can batter the baseball and drive some runs in. Then, they need an efficient turn in the lineup from Gallen.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are clinging to life and came into the day trailing the final wildcard spot by 3 1/2 games. Ultimately, they must find a way to sustain some wins and make a run.

The offense is still effective. But they need more consistency. Duran leads the team in hits and has been a menace all over the basepaths. Therefore, expect him to be the guy that gets things going for this lineup. Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox in home runs. He will look to light up the scoreboard and clobber one over the left field wall. Tyler O'Neill is a star in the making and is capable of making things happen. The Red Sox need him to deliver.

Crawford has not gotten past the sixth inning since July 13. Therefore, it has put some strain on the bullpen. When Crawford finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 27th in baseball in team ERA. Kenley Jansen has been efficient as the closer, going 3-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 24 saves in 27 chances.

The Red Sox will cover the spread if Duran, Devers, and O'Neill can all deliver. Then, they need Crawford to have a good outing and avoid making critical mistakes.

Final Diamondbacks-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are 73-56 against the run line, while the Sox are 67-60. Furthermore, the Diamondbacks are 36-30 against the run line on the road, while the Red Sox are 29-33 against the run line at home. The Diamondbacks will likely be favored with Gallen on the mound. But he has not been doing well lately. Can he snap out of it? It's hard to see against this lineup. The Red Sox are more desperate and have done well in covering the run line at home, especially after losing 12-2 on Friday. Take them to cover.

Final Diamondbacks-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-164)