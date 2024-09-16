ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Rockies prediction and pick.

The Arizona Diamondbacks reminded everyone on Sunday why they are going to be a tough out in the playoffs, assuming that they get there. By winning a game, they increased the odds that they will indeed return to the postseason. September 15, 2024, might be a day we look back on as a turning point for the Diamondbacks in their attempt to defend their National League pennant and get back to the World Series.

Arizona trailed the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 after six and a half innings. The D-Backs led 5-0 going into the fifth and then allowed eight quick runs to the Brew Crew. The Diamondbacks were staring at a sweep loss to Milwaukee over the weekend in Phoenix. Had Arizona lost, it would have fallen to 15 games over .500. With the Atlanta Braves being 14 over .500 entering Sunday night, the D-Backs were staring at the possibility of being just half a game ahead of Atlanta for the second wild card and just one game ahead of the New York Mets (13 over .500) for the third and last wild card berth. Arizona was skating perilously close to the edge of the playoff picture after being seemingly secure for several weeks. Arizona's October future was in real jeopardy.

The Diamondbacks developed a reputation for punching back when they fell into trouble last season. The ultimate example was falling behind 3-2 in the National League Championship Series and then winning Games 6 and 7 on the road in Philadelphia against the Phillies. Arizona was called the “answer backs” for the uncanny ability to rally from all sorts of deficits.

This identity was on display against the Brewers on Sunday.

Arizona erased the 8-5 seventh-inning deficit and sent the game into extra innings. The D-Backs then allowed two to Milwaukee in the top of the 10th. Down 10-8, they still seemed likely to lose. Yet, they responded with three runs in the bottom of the 10th. They were down three runs with nine outs left. They were down two runs with three outs left. They refused to lose. Because the Braves lost on Sunday Night Baseball, Arizona is now 1.5 games ahead of the Braves and Mets for the second wild card spot. Arizona isn't home-free in the playoff chase, but the D-Backs avoided a situation in which their lead over Atlanta dropped to just half a game.

Now Arizona will try to take advantage of a series against the lowly Rockies and pad its wild card lead.

Diamondbacks-Rockies Projected Starters

Merrill Kelly vs. Antonio Senzatela

Merrill Kelly (4-0) has a 4.26 ERA. He hasn't been the pitcher he once was before injuries hit him, but he has a few more starts in which he can find his form in time for the playoffs. Arizona will need the best version of Kelly in October … and as we noted above, the D-Backs have to get to October first. This is a very important start for a veteran who knows what his team needs from him at Coors Field.

Last Start: Wednesday, September 11 versus the Texas Rangers: 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 3 K

2024 Road Splits: 4 starts, 24 IP, 27 H, 14 R, 3 HR, 8 BB, 21 K

Antonio Senzatela (0-1) has a 4.70 ERA. He hasn't pitched since May. Senzatela gets a few starts to reestablish his value on the market and to the Rockies. Let's see what he does with this opportunity.

Last Start: May 10 versus the Pittsburgh Pirates: 2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 1 K

2024 Home Splits: none

Here are the Diamondbacks-Rockies MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Rockies Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -172

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-111)

Moneyline: +144

Over: 11 (-110)

Under: 11 (-110)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/5:40 p.m. PT

TV: MLB, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Senzatela figures to be rusty. Arizona's roaring offense — which scored 11 runs on Sunday — should get to him.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies can hit an inconsistent Merrill Kelly and win an 8-6 ballgame.

Final Diamondbacks-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Senzatela situation makes us want to pass. We don't know what to expect from the Colorado starter.

Final Diamondbacks-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5