The Arizona Diamondbacks look for another win in the NL Wild Card race as they face the Colorado Rockies. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Rockies prediction and pick.

Diamondbacks-Rockies Projected Starters

Jordan Montgomery vs. Ryan Feltner

Jordan Montgomery (8-6) with a 6.25 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP

Last Start: Montgomery went three innings, giving up two hits and a walk in a relief appearance, making the save. His last start was at the end of August when he gave up six runs in 5.2 innings of work.

2024 Road Splits: Montgomery is 4-2 on the road in eight starts with a 5.40 ERA and a .276 opponent batting average.

Ryan Feltner (2-10) with a 4.89 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP

Last Start: Feltner went 5.2 innings in his last start, giving up three hits and two walks. He would give up just two runs as he took the no-decision in a Rockies win over the Tigers.

2024 Home Splits: Feltner is 0-3 at home with a 6.25 ERA in 12 starts.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Rockies Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -146

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-111)

Moneyline: +124

Over: 11.5 (-106)

Under: 11.5 (-114)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Time: 8:40 PM ET/ 5:40 PM PT

TV: ARID/COLR

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks are first in the majors in runs scored while sitting second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging. Ketel Marte has led the way. He is hitting .293 this year with 31 home runs, 85 RBIs and 84 runs scored. Eugenio Suarez has also been solid. He is hitting .256 on the year with a .323 on-base percentage. He has 28 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 84 runs scored. Crobin Carroll has not been hitting great, but he is getting on base. He is hitting just .232 with a .318 on-base percentage. Carroll has 19 home runs and 67 RBIs while he has scored 111 times. Further, he has stolen 28 bases this year.

Randal Grichuk has been hot in the last week. He is hitting .625 with two home runs and seven RBIs. He has also scored three times. Eugenio Suarez has also been solid. He has two home runs, five RBIs, and four runs scored while hitting .444 in the last week. Christian Walker rounds out the best bat in the last week. He is hitting .400 in the last week with two home runs, five RBIs, and three runs scored. The Diamondbacks are hitting .328 in the last week with nine home runs and 40 runs scored in the last five games.

Current Diamondbacks have 41 career at-bats against Ryan Feltner. They have hit .293 against him with a .370 on-base percentage. Christian Walker is 5-6 with two home runs and six RBIs. Meanwhile, Job Pederson is 2-8, while Josh Bell is 2-5 against Feltner.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are 20th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 16th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging. Brenton Doyle has led the way for the Rockies. He is hitting .264 this year with 22 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 79 runs scored. Further, he has stolen 27 bases. Meanwhile, Ezequiel Tovar has been great this year as well. He is hitting .264 on the year with a .291 on-base percentage. He has 23 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 77 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Ryan McMahon. McMahon has hit .245 on the year with a .330 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs, 61 RBIS, and 65 runs scored.

Hunter Goodman has been the hot bat in the last week. He is hitting .286 in the last week with two home runs, seven RBIs, and three runs scored. Meanwhile, Brenton Doyle is still driving in runs. He is hitting just .182 in the last week with four RBIs, and a stolen base, but without a run scored. Further, Ezequiel Tovar is hitting just .167 with a .231 on-base percentage. He has a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. The Rockies are struggling at the plate in the last week. Thye are hitting just .221 in the last week, with eight home runs and 25 runs scored in the last week.

Final Diamondbacks-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Rockies have been solid in Ryan Feltner's starts as of late. Since the start of August, he has started six games. He has given up just 14 runs in 28.1 innings of work. Further, the only game the Rockies lost with him on the mound, he went just one innings before leaving with an injury. Still, the Diamondbacks are hot at the plate. They are hitting almost two home runs per game in the last week while scoring nearly eight runs per game. The Diamondbacks also hit well against Ryan Feltner earlier this year. In the one start against Feltner, the Diamondbacks has five hits, a home run, and two walks. They would score five times on Feltner, with three earned runs. The Rockies are scoring just under four runs per game in the last week, so take the hot offense in the Diamondbacks in this one.

Final Diamondbacks-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks ML (-146)