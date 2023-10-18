Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic pairing came with the help of Erin Andrews? Well, at least that is the story the sports broadcaster is jokingly sticking to. Andrews previously interviewed Swift in August on her podcast Calm Down with Charissa Thompson. When they got on the topic of romance and relationships, Andrews switched gears as a podcast host and turned into a matchmaker.

“Please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic!” Andrews pleaded with the singer.

Now that news has broke about their rumored romance, Andrews is already for the next step.

“We hope to officiate the wedding,” she quipped. “We hope to be there when he proposes, all the things,” Andrews said during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Monday (Oct. 16).

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Spark Romance Rumors

The rumored couple began fueling romance rumors when Swift attended Kelce's Sept. 24 game against the Chicago Bears (41-10) where she sat in a private suite with Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, and cheered Travis on. She then showed up at his Oct. 1 game against the New York Jets, where they won 23-20. After missing his Oct. 8 game against the Vikings, the Midnights creator showed up for his Oct. 12 game against the Broncos. The latest on their relationship is that the two are truly willing to give their romance a chance despite their busy lives.

“There's not some looming date like, ‘Oh, she's going back on tour' and ‘his football schedule is getting crazy.' They'll figure it out. He's said it himself, he knows what he signed up for with this attention, but they've spent time under the radar too. They're giving things a real try,” the source told PEOPLE.

The insider added that they are trying to work out their schedules to date one another even though it's hard.

“She's the biggest star in the world and it's no secret dating an athlete is very tough, but they've been texting and talking on the phone between the pockets of time they get to spend with each other,” they tell the outlet.

Not only Andrews, but their friends also agree that the two are a great match.

“It's still so new, but they really like each other,” the insider told US Weekly. “They both want to try to see each other when they can and they’re both understanding of each other’s schedules.”

“They're supportive of each other and they don’t have to be by each other’s side all the time and that feels comfortable,” the insider adds. “They plan to carve out moments to spend together to get to know each other better.” Geographically, Swift is based in New York City, and Kelce is based in Kansas City, but the source adds that they are trying to find ways, based on their busy schedules, to see one another whenever they can.