Sean “Diddy” Combs's homes were raided yesterday, and his legal rep has come out to defend him.
The lawyer, Aaron Dyer, is upset with federal agents after the musician's homes in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami were raided, THR reports.
This all comes after sex trafficking allegations against the music mogul, along with countless sexual assault lawsuits from women and a former male employee.
The scene around his home was somewhat chaotic. In Los Angeles, choppers flew overhead while HSI took place. Numerous police and agents were present with full protective gear.
Dyer responded to the raids on Tuesday.
He said, “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculations, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested, nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”
He added, “This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”
NBC News reports that investigators seized phones from Combs before he scheduled to travel to the Bahamas.
Diddy's legal troubles
The most recent lawsuit against Diddy was from Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, a music producer. He sued the rap star for sexual assault and harassment in February, Y! Entertainment reports.
Before this, singer Cassie, who dated Combs and was signed to his label, filed a lawsuit in November 2023 about sexual allegations that the rapper made her commit to. Also, he was accused of rape in 1991. There were other allegations and lawsuits from different individuals as well.
Cassie's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, said, “We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”
So, when his homes were raided, it wasn't surprising considering the controversy surrounding Sean.
All this said, Combs denies everything. In a statement Last December, he said, “I did not do any of the awful things being alleged.”
“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” the statement added. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”
We'll see where all this goes with Diddy now that the dust has settled (literally) on the raid of his homes.