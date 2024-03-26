Having one's name mentioned in the same breath as Sean “Diddy” Combs right now is not somewhere any celebrities want to find themselves, so hearing Prince Harry's name cited in connection with the lawsuit Diddy is currently undergoing for alleged “sex tracking parties” was cause for concern.
The Daily Mail reports that Prince Harry is mentioned once in the lawsuit brought by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones against Sean “Diddy” Combs for alleged sex-trafficking parties, though Prince Harry is not under investigation for the crimes and no wrongdoing by the Duke of Sussex is alleged.
The court documents, filed in New York last month, consist of 73 pages, and Prince Harry's name came up once — during Rodney Jones' lawyers' claim that guests were drawn to Diddy's alleged sex-trafficking parties because of his “access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artist, musicians, and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry.”
As for how Diddy and Prince Harry met in the first place, the Daily Mail further reports that Prince William and Prince Harry met Diddy and Kanye West at a post-concert party the Princes hosted as a thank you to all the performers who took part in the ‘Concert for Diana' at Wembley Stadium in 2007.
Prince William, however, is not named in the court documents, so the question has come up of if and/or how often Prince Harry has met with Diddy since then.
The situation is reminiscent of another recent lawsuit centered on sexual misconduct for which the royal family found itself having to explain its ties. Prince Andrew had to settle a lawsuit brought by an alleged sex slave of Jeffrey Epstein, Virginia Guiffre.
The Prince Harry news comes on the heels of the unprecedented raids of Diddy's Los Angeles and Florida mansions by the Department of Homeland Security on Monday as part of the multiple investigations for sexual assault and sex trafficking brought against Diddy — also known as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, and Sean Combs — in recent months.
Combs is facing multiple lawsuits stemming from the allegations, and many businesses are cutting ties with the mogul.
What exactly is Diddy under investigation for?
Much remains very unclear about the investigation. In a statement put out by Homeland Security after the raids, investigators explained that agents from New York had “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners.”
Besides the lawsuit brought on by music producer Rodney Jones — in which Combs is alleged to have made unwanted sexual contact with Jones, and forced Jones to hire prostitutes and participate in sex acts with them — Combs faced a lawsuit with similar allegations late last year brought on by his former girlfriend, the singer Casandra Ventura.
That lawsuit accused Combs of forcing Ventura to engage in sexual activity with male prostitutes over a period of years across several U.S. cities, making her a victim of sex trafficking. Ventura's civil suit was resolved with a settlement, but it seems federal law enforcement is now getting involved in the multiple lawsuits facing Combs.
The allegations are a stunning turn of events for a prolific hip hop producer that is greatly responsible for shaping the industry over the past thirty years. If found guilty of such massive impropriety, especially for someone in such a position of power in his field, Diddy‘s downfall is comparable to that of Harvey Weinstein in the film industry during the #MeToo era. Prince Harry has yet to respond to his name coming up in connection with the sex trafficking lawsuit, but this story feels far from over.