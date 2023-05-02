Ben Cooper has been a writer for ClutchPoints since April 2021. He is a 18-year-old working toward becoming a sports analyst. He covers the NBA and NFL and is a lifelong Lakers fan.

The Memphis Grizzlies will not bring Dillon Brooks back “under any circumstances,” according to Shams Charania. This comes after the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the Grizzlies in six games in the first round. Brooks trash-talked LeBron James in a postgame interview after Memphis’ Game 2 victory before declining media availability after the Grizzlies lost.

In the first round, Brooks averaged 10.5 points, three rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 31.2 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from three. It was a very inefficient series for Brooks, and he will now have to find a new team.

He is hitting the free agency market, and his value has decreased after this first-round series. However, he is still a good defender and has shown some potential on offense in his career. This season, he averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, shooting 39.6 percent from the floor and 32.6 percent from downtown.

In an interview on Sunday with Damichael Cole, Brooks said, “I was just there to three-and-D, shoot and play defense. I got way more to my game than that.”

In a new opportunity, Brooks could make an impact as a veteran player. With that said, here are the three best destinations for Dillon Brooks in the 2023 NBA Free Agency after the ugly Grizzlies’ departure.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a team that needs to make some moves this offseason. The New York Knicks eliminated Cleveland in five games as the Cavs’ lack of depth was on display during the series.

The Cavs’ biggest hole is their depth at the wing position. Adding a forward like Brooks could help them improve, as they would get another defender. Although the Cavs had a disappointing playoff run in their first year with Donovan Mitchell, they have a good foundation. Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen are all high-quality players. Mobley and Allen struggled in the postseason, as Mitchell Robinson dominated the glass.

They will need to be more dominant in the paint next season for the Cavs. However, Cleveland needs to add wing depth like Brooks, which will help them improve ahead of next season.

2. Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are down 2-0 in the second round to the Denver Nuggets. Phoenix made the blockbuster trade at the deadline to acquire Kevin Durant. They paired Durant with Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton.

With the trade, the Suns gave up two quality players, Mikal Bridges, and Cameron Johnson. The depth is lacking for Phoenix, which is something they will need to be address this offseason. The Suns have superior star power to Denver, but their lack of depth has cost them in this series. Adding a defensive wing like Brooks could help them a ton. Bridges was a solid defender on the wing and is something they’ve been lacking since the trade.

The offense will be there with Durant and Booker as elite scores while Paul is a great playmaker. Ayton can do his thing down low. If Phoenix can sign Brooks in the offseason, he would be a great contributor to the rotation.

1. Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are the ideal landing spot for Brooks. Houston hired Ime Udoka as their next head coach, and they are looking to add veterans and compete next season. Brooks could be an excellent defensive addition to the Rockets and a veteran in their locker room.

Houston could use his defense, as they are a terrible defensive team. Brooks would fit in Udoka’s scheme as he prioritizes defense and effort.

While Dillon Brooks had a difficult first-round series, he can still be an impactful player in this league. The Cavaliers, Suns, and Rockets should all express interest in Brooks in free agency.