A new documentary about The Beach Boys is coming soon to Disney+, and a new trailer just dropped showing the band's music, drama, and impact.
In the two-minute-plus sneak peek, you get a glimpse of interviews with band members, never-before-seen performances, and interviews from people in the music industry.
The Beach Boys: A Documentary Film Event's synopsis reads: “The Beach Boys is a celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music, and the iconic, harmonic sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come.”
It adds: “The documentary traces the band from humble family beginnings and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, Bruce Johnston, plus other luminaries in the music business, including Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe, Ryan Tedder, and Don Was. Viewers will also hear from the group's Carl and Dennis Wilson in their own words, plus view a new interview with Blondie Chaplin and hear audio from Ricky Fataar.”
The iconic band has some massive milestones shown towards the preview's end. They've been around for six decades, sold 100 million records, and have the most Top 40 songs.
Variety reports that Wilson said in a statement, “I'm super happy with the way the documentary turned out; they did an amazing job. It really brought me back to those days with the boys, the fun and the music. And, of course, those incredible harmonies.”
Brian Wilson's recent tragedy
Wilson's wife, Melinda Ledbetter, passed away last January at the age of 77. The Beach Boys co-founder posted an emotional tribute to her on Instagram.
“My heart is broken,” he wrote. “Melinda, my beloved wife of 28 years, passed away this morning. Our five children and I are just in tears. We are lost. Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career. She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart.”
He added, “She was my anchor. She was everything for us. Please say a prayer for her. Love and Mercy Brian.”
View this post on Instagram
Love and Mercy is the title of a song from 1998 that was used for the opening track of his debut album, NBC reported.
The new documentary should be a good one, considering their massive impact on music. They've made history with their work and solidified it by being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.
Though not all The Beach Boys members are with us (Arl Dean Wilson died in 1998, and Dennis Wilson died in 1983), their spirits live on along with the survivng members. The Disney+ doc will be a great chance to hear from all of them and get an inside look at the makings of one of the most famous bands ever.