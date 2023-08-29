Disney VFX crew makes history by pursuing unionization, after filing requests to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). Over 80% of the 18 in-house members have signaled support by signing authorization cards.

This marks the second time in history that VFX professionals have united to demand fair treatment and rights. Just this month, VFX crews at Marvel Studios voted for unionization starting from August 21.

The International President of IATSE, Matthew D. Loeb calls it a historical moment in the industry. “Their collective action against the status quo represents a seismic shift in this critical moment in our industry.”

Disney's VFX crew stayed without union representation since the first Star Wars movie in the 1970s and '80s. Currently, their unionization aims for fair pay, healthcare, retirement benefits, and the same safeguards as IATSE-represented colleagues.

IATSE VFX organizer, Mark Patch also applauded the courage of the Disney VFX crew to unionize. Patch emphasized that the first movement at Dinsey is about more than just one studio.

“With an overwhelming supermajority of these crews demanding an end to ‘the way VFX has always been,’ this is a clear sign that our campaign is not about one studio or corporation. It’s about VFX workers across the industry using the tools at our disposal to uplift ourselves and forge a better path forward,”

Now, the decision from the Disney VFX crew to unionize aligns with the growing calls for improvements in the VFX industry. With the filing on Monday, a labor board election could kick off in as little as two to three weeks. If the majority of workers vote in favor of unionization, the studio will be obligated to engage in sincere negotiations for a comprehensive contract covering these united workers.