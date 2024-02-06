These powerhouses are working together to deliver the goods.

Could this be the mecca of sports streaming? A dynamite team of three major companies, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Fox, are planning the ultimate sports platform expected to debut this fall.

They're all teaming up to obtain streaming rights to channels like ESPN, ABC, Fox, TNT, and TBS, The Hollywood Reporter reveals. However, all the networks can still stream on their platform, too.

As of now, there's no title for this mega platform. It's expected to be in a bundle with Max, Disney's ESPN+, and Hulu.

What the network execs are saying about the new sports streaming platform

“The launch of this new streaming sports service is a significant moment for Disney and ESPN, a major win for sports fans, and an important step forward for the media business,” Disney's Bob Iger said. “This means the full suite of ESPN channels will be available to consumers alongside the sports programming of other industry leaders as part of a differentiated sports-centric service. I'm grateful to Jimmy Pitaro and the team at ESPN, who are at the forefront of innovating on behalf of consumers to create new offerings with more choice and greater value.”

Fox's CEO, Lachlan Murdoch, stated, “We're pumped to bring the Fox Sports portfolio to this new and exciting platform. We believe the service will provide passionate fans outside of the traditional bundle an array of amazing sports content all in one place.”

“At WBD, our ambition is always to connect our leading content and brands with as many viewers as possible, and this exciting joint venture and the unparalleled combination of marquee sports rights and access to the greatest sporting events in the world allows us to do just that,” Warner Bros. Discovery's CEO David Zaslav added to the excitement.

We'll see what Disney, WBD, and Fox have in store for us when this unnamed sports streamer launches later this year.