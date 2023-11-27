The DIvision Heartland recently received a rating in Taiwan, which suggests that a release date reveal could be coming soon.

The Division Heartland is one of the three games in the Division franchise that Ubisoft is currently working on. Alongside ongoing development and updates for Division 2 and the mobile Division Resurgence, the free-to-play Division Resurgence is a project that many players have been looking forward to. Not many updates about its development have come out recently, leaving players to speculate about the state of the game. However, out of nowhere, The Division Heartland received a rating in Taiwan, which suggests that a release date reveal could be coming soon.

1/ The Division: Heartland has received a rating in Taiwan on November 14. Games are rated there, at most, approximately 2-2.5 months before a planned launch or soft launch/open beta (for online games), so it might be coming very early in 2024.#TheDivisionHeartland #TheDivision pic.twitter.com/98GYw4NJit — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) November 26, 2023

Twitter user Kurakasis was one of the first people to notice the rating on the Taiwan Entertainment Software Rating Information (TESRI) website. According to the website, as well as Kurakasis's tweet, the game received a rating on November 14, 2023, around two weeks ago as of this article. Kurakasis said in his tweet that when games get rated by the TESRI “at most, approximately 2-2.5 months before a planned launch or soft launch/open beta (for online games)”. As such, according to them, since it received a rating recently, Division Heartland will have a release date “very early in 2024”, which means a reveal may come soon.

However, he follows this up by saying that “since it's Ubisoft, surprises do happen.” Not only that, but he also brought up the fact that Silent Hill: The Short Message received a rating from TESRI last year, but didn't get a release or an announcement until now. As such, players interested in Division Heartland should take this information with a grain of salt. Should the official release date be revealed, we will make sure to update you.

Upon closer inspection, Division Heartland received a rating of PG-15, thanks to “violence, inappropriate language, (and) anti-society” elements in its plot. The rating also shows that the game will be coming out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S, as well as PC.

Upon closer inspection, Division Heartland received a rating of PG-15, thanks to "violence, inappropriate language, (and) anti-society" elements in its plot. The rating also shows that the game will be coming out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S, as well as PC.