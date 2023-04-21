Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Here’s everything that was announced during the recently announced and concluded The Division Day live stream, including news about The Division 2, Heartland, Resurgence, and more.

The Division 2

The livestream announced the start of The Division 2’s Year 5. Year 5 will start in Early June 2023, and will bring with it a new season: Broken Wing. This new season brings with it a new Manhunt target and a continuation of the rebuilding of the Castle Settlement. Year 5 will also bring with it the new Descent game mode, a rogue-lite mode separate from the main game. Players can play it solo or with friends, unlocking new and more powerful gear the more runs they do.

They also announced their roadmap for the upcoming year, with the next three seasons named Puppeteers, Vanguard, and Black Diamond bringing with them various new content. Not only that but there will also be various apparel events, starting with the Resident Evil collaboration starting April 25, 2023.

You can read more about the upcoming year in detail in our dedicated article.

The Division Resurgence

They revealed during the livestream that Division Resurgence will have an all-new campaign, with its story focusing on bridging the gap between The Division 1 and 2. Not only that but they also mentioned that players will have access to new signature weapons and gadgets. However, they didn’t specify just exactly what these are.

They also announced that there will be an upcoming beta test phase this Summer of 2023. Interested players can head on over to the official website to sign up.

You can read more about The Division Resurgence in our dedicated article.

The Division Heartland

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The livestream prepared a Developer Deep Dive for The Division Heartland. In it, they talked about the game’s story, gameplay, and more. To summarize, Heartland’s story revolves around Division agents helping fellow Agent Mackenzie Reed in tracking down their rogue commander Killian Tower. In their quest, they must also uncover the secrets of the small town of Silver Creek.

As for the gameplay, it is still very similar to that of the first two Division games. However, they are introducing survival elements to the game, such as hydration. They are also introducing roaming areas where the virus is more potent, thus requiring preparation before entering.

Interested players can sign up for an upcoming closed beta test on the official website. If chosen, the player will receive five additional invites to give out to their friends.

You can read more about The Division Heartland in our dedicated article.

Other The Division News

Good news if you're currently playing and planning to play all three games in The Division universe! You'll get to unlock some unique cross-game cosmetic rewards in each by playing the others. #DivisionDay ⭕ pic.twitter.com/W8KKUtieQ0 — Tom Clancy's The Division (@TheDivisionGame) April 20, 2023

They announced during the livestream that there will be Cross-Game Rewards. That is, players who play all three of the Division games mentioned above will be able to unlock in-game rewards in the other games. Below are the list of rewards players can receive from this event:

The Division 2 Playing Resurgence will unlock the Spring Blossom Hat in the game Playing Heartland will unlock the Silver Creek Hat in the game

Heartland Playing The Division will unlock the OG LINC in the game Playing The Division 2 will unlock the Capital Punishment LINC in the game Playing Resurgence will unlock the Resurgence LINC in the game

Resurgence Playing The Division 2 will unlock the Washington DC Vest and Cap in the game Playing Heartland will unlock the Silver Creek Cap in the game



They also announced the release of a new webtoon coming out next year. This collaboration between Contents Lab Blue and Redice Studio will focus on the story of a teacher turned Division agent during the outbreak of the Dollar Flu. Other than this webtoon, there will be upcoming comics, books, and audiobooks all set within the division universe. There will also be fully customizable posable action figures of Agent Brian Johnson and Agent Caleb Dunne. These include accessories like backpacks, guns, gear, and more.

More information about these can be found on the official Ubisoft news website.

That’s everything that was announced during the recent Division Day, with news about Division 2, Heartland, and Resurgence. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.