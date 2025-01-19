The Los Angeles Dodgers made history on Saturday with the signing of 17-year-old Joseph Deng, a right-handed pitcher from South Sudan. Deng becomes the first player from South Sudan to sign a professional baseball contract, marking a significant milestone for Major League Baseball and the Dodgers’ global scouting efforts.

Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 185 pounds, Deng already possesses a fastball that reaches 95 mph. With his long-limbed, lanky frame, there’s ample room for physical development, suggesting his velocity could increase as he matures. The young pitcher complements his fastball with a promising splitter, showcasing a strong foundation of tools that scouts believe hold enormous potential.

The Dodgers have consistently been at the forefront of international player development, expanding their reach to less traditional baseball regions. While most MLB teams focus their scouting efforts on Latin America, the Dodgers’ presence in Africa is notable. Deng is the second African player signed during this international signing period, following Armstrong Muhoozi, an infielder from Uganda who inked a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Dodgers continue to be active in the international market

Deng joins the Dodgers’ 2025 international signing class, headlined by Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki. While Sasaki’s signing dominated headlines, Deng’s addition underscores the Dodgers’ commitment to identifying and nurturing talent from around the globe. After waiting for Sasaki’s decision, the Dodgers utilized additional international bonus pool space to finalize agreements with players like Deng and others from Latin America.

The Dodgers’ recent moves reflect their ambition to build a powerhouse roster and a robust talent pipeline. In addition to Sasaki and Deng, the team re-signed Teoscar Hernández, signed Korean star Hyeseong Kim, and added two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell this offseason. These moves aim to solidify the Dodgers’ status as perennial World Series contenders.

For Deng, the journey from South Sudan to the Dodgers’ organization is nothing short of extraordinary. Baseball is still a burgeoning sport in Africa, with countries like Uganda and South Africa making strides. Deng’s signing not only represents a personal achievement but also paves the way for future talent from Africa to pursue professional baseball opportunities.

As Deng begins his professional journey, the Dodgers will work to refine his skills and unlock his full potential. With his towering frame and already impressive fastball, the young right-hander could become a key player in the Dodgers’ system and an inspiration for aspiring athletes in South Sudan and beyond.