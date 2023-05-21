The Los Angeles Dodgers (29-18) look to salvage a series split on Sunday afternoon as they take on the St. Louis Cardinals (20-27) in the final game of a four game set. Check out our MLB odds series as we give you a Dodgers-Cardinals prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Dodgers and Cardinals have played six times already this season with the Dodgers winning four of those games. In those six games, Freddie Freeman has 10 hits, including four doubles and a home run. As a team, the Dodgers have a total of 49 hits in those games and 26 of those hits have gone for extra bases. On the mound, Los Angeles has a 4.85 ERA in the six games played. However, that ERA is a little inflated as they gave up 16 runs on Thursday night. They hve not given up more than six in any of the other five games.

Nolan Gorman leads the way for St. Louis when playing the Dodgers. In this series alone, Gorman has three home runs. Gorman also leads the Cardinals in hits against the Dodgers with six. Willson Contreras has two home runs against Los Angeles this year and the rest of the team has a combined three. On the pitching side of things, the Cardinals have a 4.41 ERA against Los Angeles. In 51 innings pitched, the Cardinals have struck out 44 and walked 25 in six games against the Dodgers.

Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the Dodgers while Jack Flaherty gets the ball for the Cardinals.

Here are the Dodgers-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Cardinals Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+112)

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-134)

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Cardinals

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Spectrum Sportnet

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 2:15 PM ET/11:15 AM PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Kershaw has been his best self this season. He has a 2.52. ERA and 1.02 WHIP in nine starts this year. He has accumulated 53 2/3 innings pitched and only allowed 15 earned runs while striking out 63. Kershaw has a start against the Cardinals already this season. In that game, the left-hander went seven innings, allowed two runs and struck out nine. He was phenomenal and hopes to do that again in this game. If he can have another strong outing, the Dodgers should have no problem covering this spread.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Flaherty has been throwing better as of late. In his last two starts, Flaherty has 12 innings pitched, allowed just three runs on 10 hits while striking out 13. He does have an issue when it comes to walks, but there are games when he keeps the free passes to a minimum. Flaherty has also gone at least five innings in seven of his nine starts. He will need to go deeper into this game, but the Cardinals seem to have the Dodgers number in this series. If he can have have an extended outing in this one, there is no reason for the Cardinals not to cover the spread.

Final Dodgers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

This should be a close one. Both teams have their best pitchers on the mound. However, you never know which Flaherty is going to show up. If he comes out and walks people, it will be a long day for the Cardinals. Kershaw on the other hand has been good all year, so rock with the Dodgers in this game.

Final Dodgers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+112), Over 8 (-118)