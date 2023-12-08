Jerry Hairston Jr. clapped back at a Toronto TV host who dismissed the former Dodgers player's Shohei Ohtani comments

The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers are both in hot pursuit of free agent Shohei Ohtani.

Both teams have been called the ‘favorites' to land Ohtani, and competition between the two teams, and cities, seems to be heating up.

Earlier Thursday, Toronto-based TV host, Sid Seixeiro, went on an epic rant to sway Shohei Ohtani away from the Dodgers and to sign with the Blue Jays:

.@sid_seixeiro has a very important message for Shohei Ohtani 👀 pic.twitter.com/fsNLAwLKb5 — Breakfast Television (@breakfasttv) December 7, 2023

Seixeiro criticized traffic near Dodger Stadium, California's taxes, and put down Jerry Hairston Jr's pitch for Ohtani to join the Dodgers, saying “what does he know about the Dodgers, he played there two years.”

Now Hairston Jr. has responded with a video of his own:

Said Hairston, “To all of Canada, I think it's incredible, all of the love that you've shown for your beloved Blue Jays. For the gentleman, who TRIED to make this personal – It's Shohei, not Showee (making fun of the way the announcer pronounced Ohtani's name). One love.”

Ohtani's free agency has been very mysterious, and there have been some questions regarding when he will make his decision, and where he will go, but it seems as if a decision is expected by the end of the weekend.

It will be interesting to see where Ohtani decides to play. The Dodgers have been viewed as a favorite to land Ohtani, but it remains to be seen if he will go there with the Blue Jays coming on strong in the last week. There has also been some speculation that he could return to the Angels after all due to the comfort of the situation.

Regardless, we should know in the coming days.