The Los Angeles Dodgers signed former St. Louis Cardinals’ relief pitcher Alex Reyes toward the end of the MLB offseason. Reyes, who has closing potential, recently revealed his injury timetable, per Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain.

“Right now I’m feeling good,” Reyes said. “Playing catch up to 90 feet. We have a timetable set for June/July. Anything can happen. Just taking it day by day and taking one step at a time.”

Reyes’ absence to open the season is far from ideal. His early-mid summer return will feel like a trade acquisition of sorts. Reyes was once considered one of the better relievers in baseball and could benefit the Dodgers in pivotal fashion down the stretch.

Alex Reyes hasn’t pitched in MLB since 2021 due to injury. He recorded a superb 3.24 ERA that season in St. Louis, while also saving 29 games for the Cardinals. It seemed as if he was the team’s closer of the future before going down with an injury.

The Dodgers’ currently don’t have a set closer. Dave Roberts hinted that Los Angeles may not name an official closer until later during the regular season. If nobody emerges as a clear cut 9th inning option through the first portion of the 2023 campaign, Reyes could be an alternative upon his return. However, it seems likelier than not that he will be utilized in a middle relief or set-up role in the bullpen.

Regardless of his role, Reyes may be the Dodgers’ X-Factor later in the season upon his return from injury.