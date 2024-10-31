It was a dominant showing from the Los Angeles Dodgers who became World Series champions after beating the New York Yankees in fives games to get their first title since 2020. With Dodgers star Freddie Freeman winning World Series MVP and the team celebrating the accomplishment, executive Andrew Friedman would sum up in few words how his team ended up prevailing from the rest of the league.

Friedman had been with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2004 to 2014 until he ended up with Los Angeles in 2015 where he now has been a part of two World Series championships. He is a main reason for acquiring such players as Freeman, Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and more as he said per Jeff Passan of ESPN that “different strengths” can help a tean win a title.

“World Series champions come in all different sizes and shapes and forms,” the Dodgers president of baseball operations in Friedman said. “And there are different strengths that help you win a World Series.”

One of the strengths that Friedman mentions that was on full display is having resiliency as Game 1 and 5 showed tremendously. It started when Freeman would hit a grand slam in Game 1 to walk-off after being down and then in Game 5 where the team was trailing by five runs, but still came back and won the game to capture the franchise's eighth title.

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman on his journey

The Dodgers star in Freeman would give his reaction to winning the title which is his second, the first being with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, as he battled through various injuries. He also had to be there for his son when he was hospitalized during the season.

“I gave myself to the game, to the field,” Freeman said. “I did everything I could to get onto that field. And that's why this is really, really sweet. I'm proud of the fact that I gave everything I could to this team and I left it all out there. That's all I try to do every single night. When I go home and put my head on that pillow, I ask if I gave everything I had that night. And usually it's a yes. One hundred percent of the time it's a yes. But this one was a little bit sweeter because I went through a lot. My teammates appreciated it. The organization appreciated it. And to end it with a championship makes all the trying times before games, what I put myself through to get on the field, worth it.”

At any rate, the Dodgers win the World Series as they look to the offseason and prepare to win in back-to-back years.