Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes was hit by a pitch in the hand in the 9th inning on Thursday during LA's 6-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Barnes was removed from the contest following the scary moment. He provided an update on his hand after the game, per SportsNet LA.

“It didn't feel too good,” Barnes said. “It seems like it's alright, first test it seemed like there was no broken bones or anything… it hurt though.”

Clayton Kershaw dominated on the mound for the Dodgers, spinning seven scoreless innings. After the game, Kershaw put Reds manager David Bell on blast after Cincinnati walked James Outman to pitch to Barnes in the 9th inning of a 6-0 game. The Dodgers also weren't thrilled about Barnes getting hit by the pitch. Barnes was asked by reporters if he felt there was any intent in regards to the hit-by-pitch.

“No,” Barnes responded to whether or not he felt it was intentional. “I don't think it was intentional. Kershaw, he always… has his teammate's back… that's just baseball. Stuff like that happens.”

The Dodgers ultimately lost the series 2-1. Aside from Kershaw's excellent effort on Thursday, LA's pitching struggled in Cincinnati. The Dodgers typically rely on their strong pitching depth, so it will be interesting to see how their rotation and bullpen respond moving forward.

Los Angeles' current road trip is set to continue with a trip to Citizens Bank Park against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Dodgers will try to rebound following their difficult series in Cincinnati.

We will monitor and provide updates on Barnes' status as they are made available.